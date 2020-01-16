13 Ofsted London Schools Described As “Blocked” Without “Good” Rating Since 2006

London has some of the best schools in the country, but there are also some that do not quite meet expectations.

Schools are regulated by Ofsted, which conducts inspections every few years to try to find out how schools work, not only based on results, but also on how they work.

In this context, they receive marks from “inadequate” to “exceptional”. While many schools fluctuate, some schools have been classified as “blocked” by Ofsted.

According to Ofsted’s description, these are schools which have not been judged to be “good” or better since September 2006 and which have undergone at least four full inspections since then.

In total, there are 415 such schools across the country. Although Ofsted refused to name them, MyLondon has gone through years of inspection reports to identify the 13 London schools that are “stranded”.

What is a stuck school?

The stuck schools have been found to be inadequate, must be improved or satisfactory with each inspection since September 2006 and September 2019.

During this 13-year period, two whole cohorts entered and left secondary schools. Currently, blocked schools across the country are teaching 210,000 children.

The stuck schools told Ofsted that they were struggling with a combination of problems, including: “Isolation, which means it is difficult to recruit and keep good teachers; low parental motivation, which means that children are not encouraged to learn or even attend school; and unstable student populations, which means that year groups are constantly disrupted. “

Ofsted’s study found that the blocked schools tend to be in more disadvantaged areas, which can make the problem worse.

By choosing to take a new approach, blocked schools are helped on an individual basis, rather than through a “carousel of consultants” who have been employed over the years.

London’s stuck schools?

Below is a list of schools that we have found that meet the criteria defined by Ofsted.

For some schools, which have changed names or have become academies, we have scanned the history of their predecessors, as Ofsted does, to find notes dating from 2006.

Barking and Dagenham

Thames View Junior School

The primary school was classified as needing improvement in January 2018.

Before becoming an academy, it was deemed insufficient in 2014, must be improved in 2012 and satisfactory in 2007 and 2009.

Brent

Ark Elvin Academy

The Ark Elvin Academy was created at the Copland Community School in September 2014.

The Academy was actually deemed good by Ofsted for the first time, in October 2019, but according to Ofsted’s definition, it was a “stuck school”.

Ark Elvin Academy has improved considerably according to Ofsted

(Image: Ark Elvin Academy)

Before the last inspection, it was assessed as needing improvement in 2017. Copland Community was found to be inadequate in 2013, satisfactory in 2010 and inadequate in 2009.

Croydon

Rowdown Elementary School

The primary school was judged to be good in October 2019, after Ofsted was cut, so it was technically classified as “blocked”.

Rowdown Elementary School in New Addington

(Image: Grant Melton)

Before improving, New Addington Elementary School had a required improvement score in 2017. Its predecessor before becoming an academy in 2014 was satisfactory in 2007, inadequate in 2010, satisfactory again in 2011 and required improvement in 2013.

Enfield

AIM Academy North London

The school reopened in September 2019 and has not yet been inspected, but was previously known as the Nightingale Academy.

The Nightingale Academy in Edmonton was one of the very first academies of the capital’s mayor led by Boris Johnson. It was deemed insufficient in 2018, should be improved in 2016 and 2014 and insufficient in 2013.

Before becoming Nightingale Academy in 2010, the school was known as the Turin Grove School and was found to be satisfactory in 2009.

Greenwich

Alderwood Elementary School

The Eltham school was classified as needing improvement during its last inspection in June 2016, before becoming an academy in 2017 under the same name.

The previous school was rated for improvement in 2013 and satisfactory in 2011 and 2009.

Hackney

Mossbourne Parkside Academy

The school was classified as needing improvement when it was last inspected in 2018. It became an academy in 2015 and was previously known as Brook Community Primary School.

Brook Community was found to be satisfactory in 2007 and 2010, but had to be improved in 2013.

Havering

Harrow Lodge Primary School

Harrow Lodge in Hornchurch has not been inspected since it reopened as an academy in 2018.

The previous school, under the same name, was deemed satisfactory in 2006, inadequate in 2009, satisfactory in 2011, needs improvement in 2013 and 2016.

Sanders School

The Sanders School in Hornchurch has not been inspected since it reopened as an academy in 2018.

The previous secondary school, under the same name, was deemed satisfactory in 2007 and 2010 and needs to be improved in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

The Brittons Academy

The Brittons Academy in Rainham was inspected by Ofsted in July 2019 as being inadequate.

Previously, it had been assessed as needing improvement in 2017 and 2015 and insufficient in 2013. It was satisfactory in 2012 after its first inspection as an academy.

The previous high school, Brittons School and Technology College, was rated satisfactory in 2009.

Hillingdon

William Byrd Primary Academy

Hayes Primary has not been inspected since it became an academy in 2017.

It was previously known as William Byrd School, which was found to be insufficient when last inspected in 2016.

In 2014 and 2012, it had to be improved and was satisfactory in 2010 and 2007.

Park Academy West London

The Uxbridge school has not been inspected since it changed its name in 2017.

It was previously known as the Stockley Academy, which was found to be insufficient when it was last inspected in 2015.

The school was formerly known as the Stockley Academy

In 2013, it required improvements and was satisfactory in 2010 and 2007.

Hounslow

St Richard’s Church of England Elementary School

Feltham Primary has not been inspected since it became an academy in 2018.

In the previous school, under the same name, it was assessed to improve during its last inspection in 2017.

Before 2015, the school was known as Forge Lane Primary School, which was classified as needing improvement in 2013 and satisfactory in 2010 and 2007.

Newham

Royal Docks Academy

The Custom House school has not been inspected since it became an academy in 2018.

In the previous school, The Royal Docks Community School, it was assessed as needing improvement during its last inspection in 2017, as well as in 2015 and 2013.

The school was found satisfactory in 2011 and inadequate in 2009, 2008 and 2006.

