13 pictures exhibiting Twickenham Stadium get remodeled into a coronavirus test centre

The big rugby stadium is becoming a member of other London locations in the combat towards Covid-19

As attempts proceed to examination as quite a few frontline NHS staff and other crucial staff as probable for coronavirus, a new travel-by way of screening facility has been set up at Twickenham Stadium.

Though isolation allows reduce the distribute of the ailment among homes, tests is essential to make certain that key personnel, including NHS staff, are capable to continue to go to do the job and to make sure the safety of other personnel and individuals.

Photos taken on Monday (April 20) clearly show a enormous volume of get the job done heading on to rework the well known site into a screening centre.

Frontline wellness assistance workers and other vital workers will be able to make appointments to be examined in a push-as a result of fashion at the Twickenham facility when it opens.

A pilot service will operate for the original several days of operation just before total-scale action begins. The correct day the facility will open up has not been introduced yet.

Other drive-by means of sites have been set up at IKEA in Wembley, Gatwick Airport, the O2 at Greenwich and Chessington World of Adventures as the governing administration attempts to ramp up the number of checks it can administer just about every working day.

Day-to-day testing figures have greater from around 5,000 a day to a lot more than 20,000, nevertheless the govt continues to say it aims to ramp up ability to 100,000 tests a day by the conclude of April.