“13 Reasons You Will Never See Me Travel On The London Underground Circle Line” – Ellie McKinnell

To be frank, I hate the Circle line.

I gave her many opportunities, but after living in London for two and a half years, I gave up.

The last drop was when I had to travel from Monument to Paddington to take a train. The supposed 20-minute trip took me an hour, and I only took my train in three minutes. I have never been so stressed (or run so fast) in my life.

Since this traumatic experience, I avoid the Circle line like the plague and prefer to walk rather than try to trust it.

But there is more to this one experience. Here are all the reasons why you will never see me traveling on the Circle line of the London Underground.

1. It’s so rare

Every other metro line comes every few minutes – nothing more than a five-minute wait is virtually unknown.

Meanwhile, the Circle line seems to come whenever it wants to. Normally, the table doesn’t even show you when the next one arrives until it’s a few minutes away.

2. It’s redundant

The Circle line corresponds to the routes of the District, Hammersmith and City and Metropolitan lines.

There is no stop on the stupid circular route which does not have one of these three other lines passing by the same track, so it is completely useless.

3. It’s much more difficult to bear

Certainly, your chances of getting a seat are probably higher than on the Northern line, but if you don’t, life is much more difficult.

There are very few rails to remember on Circle Line trains, and the tracks seem to be more bumpy, so if you are forced to stand, the journey is very uncomfortable and can even see you fall on your knees. foreigners.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

4. You do not know when you will arrive at your destination

I have never been on the Circle line and I have not stopped it for multiple unknown reasons. If you need to be somewhere at a certain time, you can guarantee that you will be extraordinarily late.

5. There is always engineering work and disturbances

This table that you normally pass every day, listing the delays and suspensions on each metro line. You can be sure that the Circle line has a problem.

Whether it’s planned engineering work, a signaling failure or a broken train, there is always something to make your trip a little more difficult.

6. It is not a circle

Not necessarily a valid reason for avoiding it, but it is not a circle, it is a whirlwind.

In addition to the misleading name, the whole map is confusing. It is difficult to determine the bit to reach for your final destination, and even once you are on the uninitiated, you panic, they are accidentally on the District line.

7. It’s slow

Even without the continuous play in the tunnel, the line is slow.

All the other lines rush from station to station so that you have the impression of arriving somewhere. The Circle line is moving so slowly that you wonder if the walk was faster.

8. There are not enough seats

While people may say it’s nice and spacious, it’s also counter-intuitive.

Everyone likes to get a seat, so why not add more seats in the abundant space that is particularly difficult to stand up anyway?

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

9. Passengers are not as warned

Whenever I am on a crowded Circle Line train, I am amazed at how many people stand outside the door.

Everyone knows that the first rule of the metro is to go down the aisle, but in one way or another, the travelers on the Circle line have not succeeded. If they behaved like that on the north line, they would be shouted.

10. Beginners don’t understand it

You can still spot an inexperienced traveler on the Circle line.

I don’t hold it against them, it’s a confusing system, but it leaves you in the dilemma of deciding whether to offer your help (and maybe get it wrong) or stay in classic London silence.

survey loading

What do you think of the Circle Line?

0+ VOTES TO DATE

Like

The hate

I really don’t care

11. These folding seats represent too much effort

Does anyone else actively avoid folding seats if they can help?

They are so unnecessarily heavy to knock down and you always end up hitting the person next to you when you do. I almost prefer to stand.

12. He goes out

While the bottom line is that you can get 4G, it also means that if you have to get off or wait on the platform, you’ll be very cold.

It also means that trains are more likely to be disrupted – leaves on the tracks, someone?

We have created a Facebook group for people traveling on London’s bus, train, underground, tube and DLR services.

We will keep you informed of the latest news that affects your daily commute to work, as well as the weekend.

We will also notify you in advance if there are any works, railways or closings that you should be aware of, or if there are problems with the city’s metro network.

Join the group here.

13. The crossing point is too confusing

This place where the two bits of the Circle line meet but then continue is just too confusing. If I’m going to Paddington, how do I know which direction to take?

It’s just too much.

.