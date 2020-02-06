“13 Reasons You Will Never See Me Traveling On The London Underground Line” – Lucy Skoulding

All LondonUnderground lines have their pros and cons.

The center line has been voted the most stressful line, but it takes you to many key locations, from Bank and Liverpool Street to Oxford Circus and Notting Hill.

The Victoria Line can be hot and moist, but it is also fast and regular.

But when it comes to the metropolitan line, it’s hard to think of unique points about it that are also positive.

In fact, there are many annoying aspects of the line that mean you would never see me on it.

Met Line to Amersham in Zone 9

1. It is useless

I understand that this is only my opinion. If you live along the line, this is probably very useful to you.

But if you look at the map for a second, pretty much every station where it stops in central London follows exactly the same route as the Circle and Hammersmith and City lines, so it’s not really necessary from this point of view.

Beyond that it diversifies a bit, but many of its stations are either on other lines of the London Underground or have their own National Rail lines which are likely to be much faster.

There are so many possibilities that would mean that you could avoid the Met line.

2. There are huge gaps between stations

The Met line has the longest distance between London Underground stations on the entire network – 3.89 miles.

Surely it is faster to get a normal National Rail train?

3. The service seems irregular and confusing

In most stations of the Met line, the line shares platforms with the Circle and Hammersmith and City lines.

This means that, unlike many lines, you cannot just get on the next train.

It would be nice, but in my experience, there are always tons of Circle, Hammersmith and City trains before a metro comes.

4. There are fast trains that stop

Again proving that it must be different from everywhere else, the Met line offers three types of services.

Fast, semi-fast and all stations, the latter obviously being the slowest.

This means that different services will stop at different places.

Combine that with the irregular service and you could wait ages to get a train that takes you where you need to be.

5. Why does one end end in zone 1 and the other end in zone 9?

I just don’t understand why the line suddenly ends at Aldgate.

If it goes to Amersham on one side, why not make yourself useful and extend at least a little further from Aldgate.

The outer stretch of the Met Line is so far from central London

6. It’s a London Underground line but goes to Buckinghamshire

So it’s not really the London Underground, is it?

7. If you have to go to Baker Street, you will be confused

In most other stations, the Met line shares platforms with Circle and Hammersmith and City Lines.

But Baker Street likes to be different, so has different platforms for everything, all around the station complex.

Please allow yourself enough time to get lost if you need to get there.

8. One of its stations, Aldgate, is built on top of bodies of people who have died in the plague.

Very scary and sinister.

9. If you decide to go to one of the more distant stations, there is probably a much faster route in an Overground train

The National Rail train from Amersham to London Marylebone takes around 39 minutes.

If you are doing a very similar route, taking the London Underground Met line from Amersham to Baker Street, it takes about 60 minutes.

10. The Met line is not on the Night Tube

What’s the point of being a London Underground line if you’re not on the Night Tube now?

All these people who just want to live outside the crowds of London, but who continue to spend a few evenings in the city, have had their dreams shattered unless they want to pay an expensive taxi to get home or leave before 11pm.

11. Farringdon, another station on the line, would be haunted

Legend has it that if you travel through Farringdon on the Met line, you can sometimes hear the cries of Anne Naylor, who was an apprentice hat maker who was murdered by her employer in 1758.

Apparently, his body was dumped where the station was built.

This is the last thing you want to think about on your dark morning commute.

12. Only 5 stations are outside the M25 on the entire London Underground network and three of them are on the Met line

It just has to be different, right?

13. You can just use the Circle or Hammersmith and City line

Save yourself the pain and use alternative lines whenever you can.

