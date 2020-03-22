13 security personnel disappear after meeting with Maoists in Chhattisgarh – News from India

Thirteen members of the security services have disappeared after a major encounter with Maoists in Sukma district in Bastar region on Saturday night, police said.

Police said 14 more were injured and were brought to Raipur, about 400 km north of Sukma for treatment on Saturday night.

Chhatisgarh Police Director General D M Awasthi said the encounter took place at around 1pm on Saturday near Korajguda Hill in the Chintagufe area when a joint security forces team was out of anti-Maoist operation.

“There were multiple encounters after 1pm that took place in the area until evening. After the forces returned, we found that 13 people from the state police were missing and 14 were wounded,” Awasthi said.

The operation was launched by the Police District Reserve Guard (DRG), a Special Task Force and CoBRA (Battalion Command for Determined Action) launched an operation from Chintagufe and involved 150 security personnel.

A major reinforcement was sent to meet the site on Sunday morning, the DGP said.

“On Sunday, we launched an operation for 13 missing security officers and are awaiting results,” the police chief said.

The DGP further said that the meeting occurred with the CPI (Maoist) Battalion, which is run by Mandavi Hidma.

“There were about 300 Maoists led by Hidma … We have information that cadres of other states have also gathered near Minpa,” the DGP added.

Earlier this month, two people of the Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (OSRH) were killed and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier was wounded in an ambush by Maoists in Bastar district.

.