13 things we just learned about Ariel Winter’s time in the modern family

From time to time, a television series quickly becomes a hit that takes up living room everywhere and becomes a fixture on the small screen. Modern Family immediately captivated the audience and was still one of the most popular television shows over the years. This series was able to capture every detail before it debuted, and for that reason it will be remembered as one of the best shows of its time.

The series’ success helped introduce some amazingly talented people into the world, including Ariel Winter. Although she had landed at work before her series debut, Modern Family proved to be the perfect vehicle to get to the top, and she has been a mainstay of the series since her debut.

Today we look at Ariel Winter’s time in Modern Family.

13 She was 11 when the modern family debuted

Some people will spend years in Hollywood before taking their big break, and luckily for Ariel Winter, she wouldn’t have to wait that long. She made her series debut when she was 11, which says a lot about the talent she always had.

12 She won 4 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Since the series has been so good for so long, it makes sense that the cast received a fair share of victories and nominations during the award season. Winter has taken 4 Screen Actors Guild Awards home since she was a kid on the show.

11 When she was in the modern family, she lent her voice to Phineas and Ferb

Most artists like to take on multiple projects throughout the year to keep them busy, and Ariel Winter is no different. During her time at Modern Family, she landed a leading role at Phineas and Ferb, which must have been a lot of fun for her to participate.

10 She turns 22 when the modern family ends

It’s amazing to think that Ariel Winter was just a kid when she debuted on Modern Family, but this fact could be even more impressive. Thanks to his impressive run on the small screen, Ariel Winter turns 22 at the end of the show. She spent half of her life on the show.

9 She attended courses at UCLA while in the modern family

Some artists are content to work and focus on their craft, but there have been examples of those who have completed college education while working. Ariel Winter secured a place at UCLA and attended courses for a while, but that would end.

8 She has never dated anyone who has appeared in the modern family

It’s quite common for people to meet up after working on a project, and some people even have their partner guest star on their shows. So far, Ariel Winter has not dated anyone who has appeared on Modern Family, which is a change from the Hollywood norm.

7 While in the modern family, she made 108 episodes of Sofia, the first

Ariel Winter was not only a fixed point for Modern Family and Phineas and Ferb, but also got other voice-over roles during her time in the entertainment industry. For over 100 episodes, Ariel Winter was the voice of the character Sofia in the Sofia series the first.

6 She started making $ 70,000 a episode

Getting picked up for a new TV series can be a lucrative show even for children. Ariel Winter was able to take on the role of Alex Dunphy and, as a child, immediately had a solid exchange rate with an estimated check of $ 70,000 per episode.

5 She currently earns $ 100,000 per episode

Over time, hit show performers can make money as the series grows in popularity, and over time, so did winter. Though her initial salary was massive, things would increase a little, and it is reported that she earns $ 100,000 for each episode of the show.

4 After the appearance of Law & Order, she wants to focus on dramatic roles

Ariel Winter is known for her comedic role in Modern Family, but she is an excellent actress who can do everything. She expressed interest in dramatic roles, and this was shortly after she appeared on Law & Order: SVU. Hopefully this will be the case in their future projects.

3 It is open to a modern family spin-off series

Whenever a hit show appears, spin-off shows that focus on specific characters rumble. Winter hasn’t heard much of these rumors, but she announced that she would be willing to participate in a spin-off project. Fans will no doubt keep an eye on this.

2 winter said once. “It’s really difficult to grow up in front of millions of people …”

Given that she spent half of her life on a show and in the spotlight, Ariel Winter knows how to grow up in public better than most people on the planet. She has expressed the difficulties associated with this type of life and has opened up on social media and in interviews.

1 She is considering getting a psychology degree online

Although her time at UCLA ended prematurely and without a degree, Ariel Winter is still open to the idea of ​​continuing her education in the future. In particular, there were discussions about using an online program to get a degree in psychology, which would be impressive.

