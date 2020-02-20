[14-12-months-aged-houston-boy-sells-desserts-right-after-college-to-assistance-his-mom-with-bills]

HOUSTON — If you reside in Houston’s East Conclude, you could have seen a 14-12 months-old boy standing exterior promoting baked goods.

While he is been doing this for yrs, Elijah Cossio has been looking at an enhance in sales after a movie of him went viral on social media.

“I have strawberry cupcakes, purple velvet cupcakes, cherry cheesecakes, fudge brownies and I obtained chocolate chip cookies,” defined Elijah in the online video.

The online video has been seen hundreds of instances by persons praising his function ethic.

“I just required to occur and satisfy Elijah who is an inspiration to young ones,” reported new buyer Angela Henderson.

The story at the rear of it all is heartwarming.

Elijah’s mother, Tina Hernandez, was hurt in a horrific vehicle incident and demanded a number of surgeries. Doctors reported she was lifeless for 14 minutes but was revived. The mother had to learn how to walk all around once more.

“She could barely wander, so I had to get out below and begin advertising,” claimed the boy.

His program is not that of a standard 14-12 months-previous. Elijah wakes up at 5 a.m. to bake. He goes to college and then sells his treats just after.

He is been assisting his mother with expenses and has desires of owning his very own meals truck. He also would like to show up at culinary university when he gets more mature.

“There is certainly more to existence than just sitting down and actively playing game titles,” he explained. “I was raised to go get and I went and acquired it.”

If you might be fascinated in shopping for some of Elijah’s delicious treats, you can take a look at him at 7061 Lawndale St.