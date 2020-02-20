[14-12-months-olds-plead-not-guilty-in-nyc-higher-education-student’s-substantial-profile-slaying]

NEW YORK – Two 14-calendar year-old boys pleaded not responsible Wednesday to murder in the loss of life of a Barnard College college student who was fatally stabbed throughout a robbery in a park.

Manhattan prosecutors said that Rashaun Weaver stabbed 18-calendar year-outdated Tessa Majors all through a Dec. 11 theft and that Luchiano Lewis prevented her from escaping as she named for enable.

A 13-calendar year-outdated has also been charged, but his identify has not been produced due to the fact he is becoming tried out as a juvenile. The Linked Push is pinpointing the 14-year-olds for the reason that of the seriousness of the crime and since they are charged as adults.

An legal professional for Lewis stated he had no comment on the fees. A cell phone information was left with an lawyer for Weaver.

Weaver was arrested on Feb. 14 and Lewis was arrested Wednesday after a two-month investigation into the stabbing in Morningside Park near the Barnard campus in Upper Manhattan.

“While a legal course of action will never thoroughly recover the unimaginable suffering suffered by Tessa Majors’ family members and buddies, this indictment is a significant step ahead on the route to justice,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. reported. “We are fully commited to holding these youthful men and women accountable, and equally dedicated to a good process which safeguards their rights. This is how we will attain genuine justice for Tessa and her beloved ones.”

Law enforcement Commissioner Dermot Shea explained, “Detectives, investigators and prosecutors, as properly as a grand jury, labored intentionally to assure that the evidence amassed supported the costs brought, and that now individuals who allegedly murdered Tessa Majors will be held to account. Absolutely nothing can provide her again. That is the tragedy we all will have to live with.”

Majors, who performed in a rock band and aspired to study journalism, was stabbed as she walked as a result of the park in the early evening. She staggered up a flight of stairs to avenue degree and collapsed. She was pronounced lifeless at a medical center.

Prosecutors say Majors fought back in opposition to her attackers and DNA from her fingernails matched Weaver’s DNA. They say Weaver was read on an audio recording describing hitting Majors victim with a knife.

Weaver has also been charged with robbing yet another person in the park.