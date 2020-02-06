14 auto-rams injured in Jerusalem, Israeli officials say

A car was driving and injuring 12 Israeli soldiers and two other people in Jerusalem early on Thursday before they fled, Israeli military and medical officials said, reported by an incident police as a suspected Palestinian attack.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during collisions in the occupied West Bank.

Long-term Palestinian unrest has been fueled by anger over US President Donald Trump’s plan for peace with Israel, unveiled in Washington last week.

The auto-ramming of Jerusalem took place on David Remez Street, close to the Arab neighborhoods in eastern parts of the city that Palestinians want for a state. There is also a theater and late-night restaurants and bars along the street.

A military spokeswoman said the soldiers were traveling around the city, where they were sworn in after a basic training.

The ambulance service of Magen David Adom said that one victim was admitted to the hospital with serious injury and another with moderate injury. Both are 20 years old, it said.

“The incident is being investigated as a terror attack,” said a police spokesperson. The driver was still free.

In the city of Jenin on the West Bank, a Palestinian said 19 men were shot dead by troops throwing stones at them.

An Israeli military spokesman said troops came to Jenin to demolish the house of a Palestinian who was involved in the murder of a Jewish settler in 2018.

Troops opened fire on Palestinians who threw shots and bombs at them in Jenin, the spokesman said.