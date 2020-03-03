14-calendar-year-old-begins-cooking-university-for-little-ones

At 14 several years aged, Kate Daniel is creating her mark on the culinary earth.

The Houston teenager has competed on countrywide Television exhibits like “Prime Chef Junior” and “Chopped Junior.” Now, she desires to help other youngsters discover how to prepare dinner, far too!

Kate and her mom started Figlia Kitchen area, a cooking faculty catered to small children and teens.

Component of Figlia’s mission is to give back to the local community. They donate food stuff to area charities and make extra than 100 household cooked meals for households impacted by Hurricane Harvey.