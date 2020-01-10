14 dead in bomb explosion in Quetta, Pakistan, mosque

Loading...

January 10 (UPI) – A bomb attack, the second this week, killed at least 14 people in a mosque in Quetta, Pakistan, on Friday.

Another 20 were injured, eight seriously, when a bomb detonated at sunset prayers.

Officials believe that the suspects are members of an insurgent group seeking independence from the Baluchistan province, whose capital is Quetta, a city with 4.6 million inhabitants. The group has targeted security officers, and Amanullah, the city’s deputy chief of police, was one of those killed in the bombings, the police said. His son was shot dead last month while stationed at the city’s Police Training College.

Earlier this week two people died when explosives exploded on a motorcycle in a commercial area in the city. Nearby businesses were damaged and 14 people injured. While the Baluch separatists assumed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday, no group reported on the mosque bombing.

Pakistan’s army chief, General Qamar Bajwa, said the army would assist the police in investigating the bombing, and Balochistan’s prime minister, Jam Kamal Khan, instructed the provincial security authorities to ensure the security of the citizens. The mineral-rich province in southwest Pakistan is sparsely populated, but the largest in the country.