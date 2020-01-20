14 facts about Blake Lively and Penn Badgley’s relationship that emerged recently

XOXO, we love a throwback to the past, especially when there’s a bit of gossip in the city! Blake Lively and Penn Badgley are both big stars and about a decade ago (and some Blackberry phones!) Played actors Serena van der Woodsen and Dan Humphrey, two of the main characters in Gossip Girl.

Dan and Serena were definitely a dream couple … the literal boy and blonde beauty experienced their ups and downs and finally came out strong! Unfortunately, Penn and Blake didn’t have the same fate. Wait what? It’s true: Blake and Penn had a real relationship for three years.

Gossip Girl may have slept at work because not much is known about the previous couple, but we’re looking for fifteen facts. Georgina Sparks would be jealous, we know that!

14 ‘Serena’ was afraid that Gossip Girl would cause thrills

Even the most eager viewers of Gossip Girl had no idea that this reserved romance is brewed on the Upper East Side! If the chemistry of Blake Lively and Penn Badgley seemed to be perfect, their real-life relationship was certainly a contributing factor!

Gossip Girl would have loved to get wind of their relationship behind the scenes, as Blake feared the crew could. Privacy was her priority.

13 Even ‘Nate’ strained her romance

It seemed like every Gossip girlfriend had their time with every Gossip guy in the six seasons of the series … and there was no lack of criticism in the “inner circle”! In real life, however, the relationships between most of the actors only triggered the best friendships.

Serena had a story with Nate Archibald, but his IRL partner was very supportive of Blake and Penn’s “mature” off-camera relationship!

Blake and Penn’s quick breakup was silent

The extended relationship between Serena and Dan remained a fixture throughout the series, but the relationship between Blake and Penn was anything but!

Penn and Blake may have found it difficult to see your ex at work, but they did it with grace. So graceful that nobody knew they had split up! According to Elle, the crew members noticed “months later”.

11 Everyone thought their relationship was not real

The prospect that romance could flourish off-screen for two instrumental players may seem like a fiction to some … but keeping the genuineness of their romance in real life was a real concern for Blake.

She and Penn had to grapple with blurred boundaries between facts and fictions regarding their relationship. Blake shared with Vanity Fair about Elle: “Everything looks so similar on the outside, it is so different on the inside.”

10 Penn’s lips are unsealed because of Blake’s kissing

Time and healed hearts can lead to new perspectives. It happened to Penn. The actor with the tight lips had a different heart and once played with his former leading actress and co-star.

Penn gave Gossip Girl fans a double punch. He let us know that sharing Smooches with Blake felt both good and disgusting. The latter feeling was inspired by their separation!

9 Blake and Penn put the “professional” in the professional

Basically, it is the nature of every Gossip Girl character to remove a disagreement, but it is time to hit the “pause” button at this performance!

Blake and Penn were much more relaxed about their relationship; Blake didn’t run to “Blair Waldorf” (Leighton Meester) when times were tough. The couple were always aware of their work first, so they always kept things up to date!

8 Blake tries to deny Rocky rumors

Blake had to take a cue from her Gossip Girl counterpart Serena regarding rumors of problems with her relationship with ‘Dan’. The buzz of romance problems between her and Penn was strong in the Upper East Side days, and Blake really did what she could to minimize the malaria!

It became the norm for Blake to make up for the record pretty early. She said, “It’s silly!”

Penn thought work and romancing didn’t mix

It can be a burden to hear that there is a “time and place” for everything when romance bubbles beneath the surface, but despite his feelings for the gossip girl in his life, Penn felt uncomfortable with the interface between work and Game.

Penn decided that it wasn’t “the smartest move” to have a relationship with your colleague. Attention, boys and girls!

6 Your separation was actually a little lively

Although Blake and Penn “stans” may wish that their relationship was long and lovable, the couple’s separation was actually quite “lively” when it came to post-separation disclosures.

Blake will probably always feel peaceful with Penn because she attributes “learning and growing” as coping mechanisms, rather than tears after a split. This behavior is certainly far from what Serena would do!

5 Penn’s Mom thought Blake was the bomb

When Mama Bear is introduced to the mix, you know a relationship is pretty serious!

Gossip Girl’s parental dynamics could at best be described as “messy”, but the relationship between Blake and Pen’s mother seemed anything but. According to People, Blake had spent enough time with Penn’s mother to accompany her to events. Can you say “mother goals?”

4 The duo loved reserved activities

Almost every event that Serena and Dan participated in triggered a great drama! The same is not true for Blake Lively and Penn Badgley’s real relationship. The duo traded loud clubs and expensive brunch for activities that were far less noticeable.

According to People, Penn and Blake preferred to spend cozy afternoons together and just browse the candlelight!

3 No gifts from Penn

Here comes the … ex-boyfriend?

No, never, not so quickly!

Though this situation might have been the perfect plot for Gossip Girl, Penn Badgley had nothing to do with his ex-girlfriend’s wedding to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds. In fact, Penn didn’t even bother to give the couple a present. What would Ryan think of a fancy gift from Penn that has been lying around for a lifetime?

2 Their relationship was music for Blake’s ears

Dan would be proud to know that music is a big part of his real counterpart’s wheelhouse! Penn Badgley is no stranger to the music scene, he played in a band and released an album with MOTHXR.

Penn has never lacked inspiration in his songwriting. In fact, the love of women inspires him. He wrote a song for everyone about Digital Spy.

1 Penn In Knots left your on-screen wedding

Being an actor certainly inspires a variety of emotions, some of which are more complex than others. Imagine you were in Penn’s shoes when he had to shoot the wedding scene between Dan and Serena in the finale of the Gossip Girl series. Even though they were a few years away from their IRL breakup, filming the scene was still surreal!

Penn explained to glamor that the duo “handled” the scene together.

20 pictures of Kelly Clarkson's transformation from 2002 to 2020



