14 Jeep models that you have totally forgotten

Jeep SUVs are extremely popular these days, with models like the Wrangler or the Cherokee that can be seen everywhere. They are known as reliable cars that cannot drive on the road, but they are also great everyday vehicles. However, this is a relatively new phenomenon and it has not always been so.

The American automaker also had a couple of flops in its lineup, like the Jeep Jeepster (what an original name). At that time, Jeep was also an official contractor for the U.S. government, which placed it in a unique position and produced cars for both the military and the postal service.

Therefore, today we have compiled a list of 14 Jeep models that you have completely forgotten or that you did not even know existed! Have you ever heard of the Jeep Surrey? What about the Viasa SV-430, the jeep made in Spain? So, without further ado, let’s get started!

14 Jeep CJ-10

The Jeep CJ10 was first introduced in the early 1980s and sold until 1985, but mostly outside the United States. Equipped with a 4.2 liter petrol engine, this model was particularly popular in Australia. Its design often splits opinions, but we personally love how it looks.

13 Jeep command

You may not know the Jeep Commando, especially if you are one of our younger readers, as this high-quality version of an off-road pickup was only made between 1966 and 1973. It was a practical truck that could also be used on the road, even off-road, and it came in many different engine configurations.

12 Honcho Jeep Gladiator

The Jeep Gladiator Honcho is based on the Gladiator trucks, and as you can see, they have been given some design on the side. Honcho stood at the door. Today it is in great demand among collectors all over the world, and that may be due to its scarcity, because it was only produced 1,500 times.

11 Jeep Grand Cherokee 5.9 Limited

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is probably the most popular car ever made by American automakers, but the 5.9 Limited remains one of the Jeep’s hidden gems. It was a very powerful SUV with an engine that could produce 245 horsepower, which may not seem like much today, but for an SUV at the time, it was amazing.

10 Jeep Viasa SV-430

The Jeep VIasa SV-430 was built in Spain with a diesel engine for the European market, and Jeep even produced a van version of it. It was first released in 1963 and discontinued in 1985. Today, the box-shaped jeep based in Commando is normally only seen in Spain. Doesn’t it remind you of the famous Volkswagen hippie van?

9 Jeep Comanche

At the time of its release in 1987, the Jeep Comanche was not a popular choice, but today it is considered to be one of Jeep’s classic SUVs, and many car enthusiasts are obsessed with it. It is extremely reliable and durable, has excellent fuel efficiency and only 20,000 pieces were made, which may explain why it is so sought after.

8 1987 Jeep Wagoneer Limited

The Jeep Wagoneer is one of the most popular cars from American automakers, but the limited edition remains one of their lost gems. It had a better driving experience and smoother handling than the standard Wagoneer, but was only made for 3 years before it was discontinued in 1990.

7 Jeep CJ-6

The Jeep CJ-6 was first launched in 1956. The goal was to create an off-road vehicle with more space, so that the CJ-5 was basically extended. However, it was anything but a hit, and Jeep could only sell 50,000 units in 20 years. Many were sold in South America, while they were also very popular in Sweden.

6 Jeep Jeepsters

In 1948, Jeep introduced the Jeepster and the goal was to develop a luxurious four-wheel drive SUV. To add some opulence to the SUV, there was a luxurious interior and two-tone paint, but despite the luxury, it was still a good off-road vehicle. However, it was a flop and was discontinued after only two years.

5 Jeep DJ

The Jeep DJ was first launched in 1955 and at that time was the car of choice for post offices. If you’re wondering why it’s called a DJ, it has nothing to do with music. Here DJ means “Dispatcher Jeep” and it was a compact car that was produced until 1984 and was therefore popular for many years.

4 Jeep FJ Fleetvan

Nowadays, Jeep doesn’t make vans, but that’s not always the case. The Fleetvan was equipped with a four-cylinder Hurricane engine and a choice between manual and automatic transmission and was the popular choice for deliverers and post offices at the time. It was first published in 1961 before it was discontinued fourteen years later.

3 Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler

Today, every car collector would like to get his hands on a Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler. When this car was released – which was essentially an elongated CJ07 – it was anything but a hit. It has only been produced 30,000 times, and perhaps its scarcity is why it is so popular with car collectors.

2 Jeep DJ-5E Electruck

To talk about this car, we cannot comment on its name. Electruck, the electric truck? Genius. Even more impressive, however, is the fact that Jeep launched an electric car in the 1970s that many people do not know. They addressed the U.S. Postal Service to reduce urban pollution, but the car wasn’t great, and Jeep stopped it.

1 Jeep Surrey

The Jeep Surrey is not a car of its own, since it is basically a Jeep DJ that was specially developed for use in hotel resorts with the massive boom in the hotel industry in the 1950s. It came in funky colors like blue, pink and green, with painted wheels and striped seats.

