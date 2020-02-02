14 Little-known facts behind the scenes of the Princess Bride

The princess bride has always been a fascinating story. William Goldman wrote it as if it were the “condensed” version of an obscure novel and a funny fairy tale parody. After years of development, it finally came out in 1987 as a film. The film was unsuccessful in its day, but as soon as it appeared on the home video, it became a popular hit. For more than thirty years, the film has developed into a cult classic that is loved for its humor, action and romance. It also has famous memes like “Unimaginable!” and “Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya …” and part of pop culture.

Much has been written about the film, including Cary Elwes’ book on the making. Still, it’s amazing how many amazing stories there are. There is a possibility who could have been filled in the roles. There are some wild stories on the set, ranging from Andre the Giant’s ways to the way people are. There are also some fun settings and details that make the film different. Here are 15 unfamiliar stories behind the scenes that make The Princess Bride even more magical.

14 Andre passed out in a hotel and had to be left behind because nobody could lift him

fanfest.com

Andre once closed a hotel bar and then passed out in it. Since there was no way to move the 500 pound unconscious man, the wand simply put duct tape around him so that he could sleep in the lobby.

13 Robin Wright watched Monty Python to perfect her British accent

deseretnews.com

If you looked at her as a buttercup, you’d never believe that Robin Wright was from Dallas. When asked how she perfected her British accent, she mentioned no famous actress. Instead, she claimed that she learned it by watching Monty Python. Yes, the well-known comedy show helped Wright shape her role as a star.

12 Cary Elwes got the role thanks to his fat impression of Albert

youtube.com

As he reported in his biography, Elwes wanted to do something special to get attention during his audition. During the audition, the British actor surprised the producers with a dead impression of … Fat Albert. Yes, the cartoon character by Bill Cosby. Rob Reiner loved it and so Elwes owes his famous role to a unique source.

11 Billy Crystal was so funny that Mandy Patinkin literally squeezed a rib

nerdist.com

One of the best parts of the film is Billy Crystal as Miracle Max. Crystal was encouraged by Rob Reiner to cut himself loose by telling several jokes himself. This actually caused an injury on the set. After ruining a few shots of laughter, Mandy Patinkin was determined not to do it again. So he held his laugh so tightly that he squeezed his rib. Let Crystal leave you with literally reversed laughter.

10 Mandy Patinkin used his father’s death to play Inigo

youtube.com

From his own experience, Mandy Patinkin played a man who had lost his father. As he explained, his father had died of cancer at a young age. Patinkin had the idea that Inigo felt that his father would somehow let him live again. He would even imagine talking to his father on the set to show how much the role means to him.

Related: 15 Reasons Why The Princess Bride Must Be Your Favorite Movie

9 Wallace Shawn was convinced that Danny DeVito would replace him

youtube.com

If it looks like Wallace Shawn was a bit nervous in the movie, there’s a good reason. Shawn had heard that Danny DeVito was offered the role of Vizzini and felt that he would be better. So Shawn was convinced throughout the shoot that he would be fired at any moment and replaced by DeVito. In fact, DeVito was too busy to make the film and even said that Shawn played the role better than he could have played.

8 Graf Rügen was played by a real nobleman

twitter.com

Christopher Guest, the son of a diplomat, is really the 5th Baron Haden-Guest, a noble line that spans several generations. That means Guest’s wife, Jamie Lee Curtis, is technically a lady. So who could play a nobleman better than a real one?

7 Mandy Patinkin beat Andre after ruining several takes … and survived

criterioncollection.com

During the filming Andre had problems concentrating and botching several shots. Mandy Patinkin finally had enough and hit Andre in the face. The crew held their breath and was convinced that the giant would crush Patinkin like a beetle. Instead, Andre thanked Patinkin and they continued filming.

6 Courteney Cox was almost a buttercup

about comic

During the long journey to the screen, many names were considered for the cast. Buttercup was the key given its fantastic beauty. Uma Thurman was a contender, but it was decided that she was too exotic and was looking for a peasant girl. Other names included Courteney Cox, Juliette Lewis, Meg Ryan, Whoopi Goldberg and Sarah Jessica Parker.

See also: The 15 Best Romantic Movies on Netflix (and the 5 Worst)

5 Arnold Schwarzenegger, Liam Neeson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar could all have been Fezzik

buzzfeed.com

For Fezzik, a young Liam Neeson was dismissed as “too short”. Arnold Schwarzenegger was a big choice until he became too big a star. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was also considered, but was unable to include it in his basketball schedule. It’s amazing how the film could have looked so different.

4 Robin Wright had to extend her soap opera contract by another year to have time off to become a buttercup

pinterest.com

When Robin Wright got the role of Buttercup, she already had a contract for the popular soap opera Santa Barbara. It pushed the producers and finally a deal was made. In return for writing it off for the film, Wright spent another year with the soap.

3 The fire in the swamp was the first scene filmed

allroadsleadtothekitchen.com

Movies almost never start with the first scene in the script. In this case, the first shoot of the film was described as “easy” for the actors. It was the scene in the fire swamp, which on her first day meant that Cary Elwes and Robin Wright were surrounded by flames.

2 Elwes was not injured by a sword, but by an all-terrain vehicle

pinterest.com

While Patinkin accidentally injured Christopher Guest in her later duel, injuries on the set were rare. Off-set was a different story. Cary Elwes drove in the giant ATV Andre the Giant was using and ran off the road. Elwes broke his big toe and Rob Reiner wasn’t pleased to hear about it. In scenes in which Wesley limps or even carries around, this is supposed to hide the injury to Elwes.

1 There’s a really weird alternative that ends up out there

fictionmachine.com

The end of the film is easy when Grandfather ends his story and Fred Savage’s child asks if he can come over with another. It’s a great way to summarize the story and shape the main story. But the alternative ending for William Goldman’s film could have been very different.

When Grandfather left, Savage heard a sound outside his window. If he looked out, he would see Wesley, Buttercup, Inigo, and Fezzik on horses, all of whom would invite him on an adventure. It was cut as “too meta” to leave the fairy tale as it is.

Next: films from the 20’80s and the controversial scenes that would not fly today

Next

5 Grey’s Anatomy actors released from the series (and 10 we’d like to get involved)

