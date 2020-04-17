14 photos by Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn that show you don’t need to get married to be happy

Kurt Russell e Goldie Here they are a Hollywood-owned institution. The decades-long relationship has withstood much of the storms and has come out the other side stronger than ever. Even though they have never officially married – despite dozens and dozens of tabloid reports claiming otherwise – they have proof that a love affair does not require a marriage certificate.

The couple started dating in 1983, and their real-life chemistry was evident in the photo above on the outside board in 1987. Although the film was not well received at the time, critics consistently hailed the couple’s dynamic as one of thanks. to save the movie.

There are countless photos of the couple over the years, so we’ve collected some of our favorite snapshots of the two icons below.

Run away from L.A., 1996

Russell’s role in Escape from New York and his sequel, Escape from L.A., is iconic. He looks as cool as Snake Plissken here, posing with Hawn and the legendary Pam Grier. This was just one of the many times the couple supported each other in their premieres.

The Out of Towners, 1999

One of the most magnetic aspects of the long-standing couple is the sense of shared humor. Here, Russell and Hawn share a laugh with their kids at the premiere of their 1999 movie, The Out of Towners. Although the movie was a flop, at least the laughs were real.

The 60th annual Golden Apple Awards, 2000

Another of our favorite parts of the relationship is the whole Hawn-Russell type of family. Here’s a great group photo with Kate Hudson, Wyatt Russell, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Oliver Hudson at the 60th annual Golden Apple Awards in 2000.

Kennedy Center Honors Gala, 2000

As we said, both stars have a fantastic sense of humor, and Kurt Russell’s facial expression in this photo is proof. In 2000, the couple attended the Kennedy Center Honors Gala, which honored Angela Lansbury, Clint Eastwood, Chuck Berry, Placido Domingo and, of course, dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, seen here kissing Goldie Hawn on the cheek.

30th AFI Life Achievement Award Ceremony, 2002

Seriously, seeing these two smiling and laughing never gets old. In this 2002 photo, Kurt Russell smiles as Goldie Hawn and Rita Wilson surprise a photographer. All three attended Tom Hanks in honor of the American Film Institute.

Dark blue, 2003

We’d just love to hear what Russell whispered to Hawn in this image in the US premiere of his 2003 film Blue Blue. While we probably never found out what made Hawn smile so wide, it’s still an extremely sweet snapshot of the two. longtime partners.

The other great photo from the movie premiere is this one, which has most of the family. Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are clearly talking about something funny and Oliver Hudson seems to be just laughing. Meanwhile, Kurt Russell completes the photo by looking at the stereotypically confused father every bit.

Poseidon, 2006

Here, the couple breaks up during an interview for the Italian premiere of Kurt Russell’s 2006 film Poseidon. The two always seem to be in a good mood when they are with each other, and it is always a pleasure to see them both on the red carpet.

Death Trial, 2007

Russell and Quentin Tarantino are frequent contributors, and while the proof of death is probably the least well received of their works, it is still a good start for both. Plus, it was great to see three Hollywood legends laughing together at the 2007 premiere.

The Here Foundation, 2013

Who doesn’t like a supportive partner? Here, Kurt Russell joined Hawn in an event celebrating his charity, The Goldie Hawn Foundation. The organization works to improve the lives of children in and out of school and has been the main focus of the actress for several years.

86th Annual Academy Awards, 2014

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have attended countless Academy Awards ceremonies in their careers, so it’s always a treat to see them share a kiss before the show starts.

UCLA Kaleidoscope Ball, Mattel Hospital, 2015

They became clogged by thick and thin, including the actor’s unflattering facial hair. Although the couple is barely aging, we can at least take pictures based on Kurt Russell’s beard status. This is just one of the many charitable causes the two are involved in.

Hollywood Walk of Fame, 2017

The couple were honored with a joint ceremony for their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. After decades of fun, they certainly deserved their names on the famous stretch. Dozens of big names were there to support them, but their children were probably the most important to honor them.

The Christmas Chronicles, 2018

Of course, this collection would not be complete without a picture of the future Mr. and Mrs. Clause. Kurt Russell played Saint Nick in 2018’s The Christmas Chronicles, and Goldie Hawn will be joining him as Mrs. Clause in the sequel scheduled for this Christmas.