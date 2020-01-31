14 questions that we hope will be answered by the end of the modern family

Modern Family is an excellent show and nobody wants it to end. We have watched the members of our favorite families for so many years that we have got to know and love each character from the series! Characters like Claire Dunphy, Phil Dunphy, Haley Dunphy, Luke Dunphy and Alex Dunphy are the best. We also have Cameron Tucker, Mitchell Pritchett and Lily Tucker-Pritchett. Finally, we have the Delgado-Pritchett family consisting of Jay Pritchett, Gloria Delgado-Pritchett and Manny Delgado. There is a reason why the world loves these characters so much and because we can relate to each one of them so easily!

Modern Family has won awards such as the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series and the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. We really hope they answer these questions before the last episode airs!

14 Does Alex take the job in New York?

Alex Dunphy was always academically advanced, super smart, and extremely ambitious. So it’s no shock to anyone that she was offered a high-paying job in New York City! Someone with their skills deserves great job opportunities. The only question we have is … Will she take the job?

13 Will Mitch, Cam and Lily move to Missouri?

Mitch, Cam and Lily leaving California? Cam has indicated several times during the show that he really wants to return to his hometown Missouri. On the way there, Mitch has occasionally agreed to implement this plan. Will they actually do it?

12 Are Haley and Dylan moving out of the Dunphy house?

Living with your parents at home is not fun for most people. So we wonder how long Haley and Dylan want to live in Dunphy’s household. They were high school darlings who met for years, had a child together and got married. When will you move out?

11 Will Phil Really quit?

Real estate work no longer seems to be high on the list when it comes to passions for Phil Dunphy. He is very interested in the magic shop he bought! As an adult, it is important that we take a career path that we are 100% passionate about. When you work in a career that you enjoy, you never feel like you are at work!

10 Will Cam and Mitch adopt more children?

Obviously, Cam and Mitch love each other and love their daughter Lily more than anything, so the idea of ​​adopting more kids doesn’t seem too out of reach. They have so much love in their hearts that we are not surprised if they adopt one or two more children.

9 Will Haley’s life continue to reflect Claire’s?

Claire Dunphy has admitted many times that Haley’s behavior is similar to what she was when she was younger. She met a lot of people, drank a lot of alcohol and made many of the same mistakes. We are excited to see if Haley’s life will continue to reflect Claire’s life.

8 Will Claire go back to work?

A good question we’d like to get an answer to is whether Claire will ever go back to work. Claire is the kind of woman who loves motherhood! She loves everything that goes with being a mother, taking care of her children and being there for her husband. Is it wise for them to rejoin the workforce?

7 Will Gloria be successful in real estate?

Last season, we found that Gloria’s figure exceeded expectations when she dipped her toes into the real estate world. It would not surprise her if she continues to flourish in the real estate world and shines on this excellent career path!

6 Do Phil and Claire ever go to Italy?

Phil and Claire have wanted to go to Italy together for so long. A romantic trip for the happy couple is long overdue. They have spent so many years looking after the children and putting their own desires in the background. A trip to Italy is exactly what these two need.

5 Does Luke’s invention grant him wealth?

It is very likely that Luke Dunphy will be the most successful character on the entire show. His clever invention got him on the way to meet a rich investor who believes in his idea! That being said, he could be really successful in the end.

4 Will Gloria and Jay go to Colombia?

Gloria and Jay discussed the idea of ​​going to Columbia to visit Gloria’s family. Our question is … will they really make the trip and go there? They have spent so much time with Jay’s family that it is only fair for them to spend time with Gloria’s family.

3 Will Phil Become a Full-Time Mage?

After buying a magic shop, does Phil Dunphy become a full time magician? We can definitely see it! Adults should always follow their passions and Phil Dunphy is passionate about magic, then he should focus on it and continue to find happiness in it.

2 Will Jay’s Dog Bed Company Succeed?

Last season we saw Jay practice entrepreneurship and develop a new business idea for dog beds! People who have a mind and heart for business never want to settle down. Jay is no exception! We hope that his business will thrive.

1 Haley is married So who’s going to get married next: Alex, Luke or Manny?

Haley and Dylan are married, so the question is: which young family member will marry next? Will it be Alex? Will it be Luke? Will it be Manny? Manny really wants to find true love and he wants to be with the love of his life. We hope that he will find his other half.

