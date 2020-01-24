14 secrets about the Ice Road Truckers Cast

Ice Road Truckers is a leader in reality television and is still extremely popular around the world. The show revolves around a series of truckers who complete dangerous missions in northwestern Canada and are best known for their eccentric characters, crazy storylines and terrible but entertaining action scenes.

The show has had eleven seasons behind it since it started in 2007. Lately, however, she appears to have taken a break, with spin-offs playing a more important role. While we’re waiting for the show’s long-awaited return, let’s take a look back at the show when it was at its peak. Here are 15 secrets about the actors of Ice Road Truckers, many of whom don’t know.

14 Steph Custance was an absolute beginner

via truckersnews

Steph Custance was a big hit with Ice Road truckers and became a firm favorite throughout the season. However, what people don’t know is that Steph was basically an absolute beginner. That’s right, when the show started, Steph had only one year of driving experience and was only 22 years old.

13 Hugh Rowland was fired

via networthpost

Hugh Rowland, also known as a polar bear, was a popular performer on the show with audience and colleagues. Over time, however, things got sour between Rowland and the producers.

In fact, things went so far that Rowland accused a member of the production team of ruthless driving, an event that helped Rowland get injured. Rowland later claimed that the accident prevented him from contacting his wife. This allegation resulted in Rowland being removed from the show for false allegations.

12 David Redmon had a vendetta

via Overdriveonline

As with most reality television shows, Ice Road Truckers was accused of creating scenes and faking the action. The show regularly denies such claims, but that doesn’t stop previous performers from speaking.

In fact, David Remon, who starred in only 15 episodes, claimed that the producers did their best to portray him in screenplay scenes in a negative light and paint him as the “bad guy”.

11 Lisa Kelly fought with producers

via trucknews

In the early days, Lisa Kelly was one of the few female truckers on the show. It was also nice to see other people involved in the show instead of just the stereotypical bearded trucker. As a result, Kelly’s popularity skyrocketed, and producers jumped on Kelly’s appeal by trying to showcase it more. However, Kelly wasn’t quite as enthusiastic and decided to take some time off to escape everyday life.

10 Darrell Ward lost his life on the way to work

about the history

Darell Ward first appeared in season six and was an instant hit with fans. Unfortunately, after 49 episodes, a tragedy occurred when Ward was involved in a fatal plane crash. Even worse, it turned out that Ward was on the way to film the first episode of the new series, an episode that strangely concerned the rescue efforts of plane crashes.

9 Lisa Kelly gave her dog away

via Affairpost

Lisa Kelly was a firm favorite with fans during her time on the show and also seemed to be a firm favorite with dogs. Yes, after a couple of lonely rides on the street, Kelly decided to get a puppy, whom she called Rampur, to keep company during the ride. After a while, however, the dog must have become a bit annoying because it turned out that Kelly had given it away.

8 Thom Beers, the control freak

via theglobeandmail

Thom Beers is best known for creating and telling the show. It is said that Beers conducts the show with a firm fist and prohibits the performers from participating in advertising contracts, interviews and anything else that could bring profits. In fact, Beers also controls the show’s cash flow, with rumors that busy buddies actually do very little.

7 Rick Yemm claimed it was scripted

via flickr

Since leaving the show, Rick Yemm has been pretty vocal about what’s going on behind the scenes. For example, Yemm has consistently claimed that the show was written as a script to attract viewers. In fact, Yemm went so far as to suggest that fake arguments were created and cast buddies were given certain character roles that presented them either positively or negatively.

6 Hugh Rowland is the polar bear

via theglobeandmail.com

Hugh Rowland was probably the most popular member of the cast, and even had a cute and crazy nickname to prove it. Yes, Rowland has often been referred to as a “polar bear”, a name he suspects from his persistence and demeanor. Rowland later glued the name to the side of his truck.

5 Steph Custance does a lot for charity

via pinterest

While Steph Custance knew her work on the canvas, she also did a lot outside of the canvas. Yes, Custance regularly supports various charities with different goals. For example, Custance was shown once at a breast cancer support event where a local community member raffled off two Bestop Jeeps.

4 Steph Custance is a secret fisherman

about hotcars

Steph Custance is a dark horse. Yes, despite her tiny physique, Custance is not only a big fan of dangerous adventures and ice road transports, she also likes a little fishing. In fact, custance is often portrayed as fishing with her family, documenting her catches and publishing them online.

3 Lisa Kelly is a blue angel

via pinterest

Lisa Kelly is not afraid of many things, especially when it comes to driving on dangerous roads and flying high in the sky. Yes, Kelly was recently caught in a blue angel cockpit during a U.S. Navy flight demonstration. Kelly later said, “We flew upside down and I hang on my seat belt and look upside down at the canopy.”

2 Hugh Rowland is a writer

on the Portland’s CW YouTube channel

Believe it or not, Hugh “Polar Bear” Rowland is also an avid reader and author. Rowland recently wrote On Thin Ice: glitches, blackouts, and survival on the world’s deadliest streets. The book, which had a large fan base in Canada and the United States, answered a number of questions related to his time on the show and also revealed some secrets.

1 Alex Debogorski worked with diamonds

about the history

Alex Debogorski is a man with many talents. Not only can he drive safely on icy and slippery roads, he also has a long list of cool and interesting previous jobs. Yes, Debogorski once worked with diamonds and even tried to drill under the Great Slave Lake in Canada in the hope that he would uncover the sparkling jewels.

