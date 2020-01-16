14 states, D.C., NYC sue Trump for new grocery rule

January 16 (UPI) – Fourteen states, Washington, DC and New York City, sued the Trump administration on Thursday for plans to place new job demands that will result in hundreds of thousands of Americans losing access to food stamps.

The lawsuit, filed before a federal court in Washington, accuses the administration of undermining the purpose of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and violating the federal legislative process.

“President (Donald) Trump’s unlawful changes to the SNAP rule will deprive tens of thousands of district residents of food aid, jeopardize their health, while increasing the district’s health costs and unnecessarily affecting our economy,” said Karl Racine, Attorney General of the District of Columbia.

“A Republican-led Congress rejected these changes bipartisan in 2018, noting that they don’t encourage work – they only punish vulnerable people who struggle for work. We bring this lawsuit to protect SNAP recipients across the country and Reviewing an administration to this end is trying another final round of Congress to advance its heartless agenda. ”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture introduced the new regulation for childless, non-disabled adults between the ages of 18 and 49 in December.

“We have to encourage people by helping them, but not letting them lend a hand indefinitely,” said Sonny Perdue, then Minister of Agriculture. “Now, in the midst of a generation’s strongest economy, we need everyone who can work to work. This rule lays the foundation for the expectation that employable Americans will rejoin the workforce, which currently has more vacancies than people to fill them. “

According to the current regulation, single, non-disabled adults can only take advantage of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for three months per 36-month period unless they work at least 20 hours a week or receive training. Areas with higher unemployment rates or insufficient jobs were eligible for an exception to this rule.

Approximately 2.9 million single adults were given food stamps in 2018, of which 74 percent were inactive, the USDA said.

The new requirements will make it more difficult to obtain exemptions, which will increase the definition of inadequate jobs and limit the time frame within which the areas can receive an exemption.

The USDA told reporters that the new requirements are expected to cause around 688,000 people to lose the SNAP benefits. The ministry said it would save the government about $ 5.5 billion over a five-year period.

In addition to Washington, DC and New York City, the Attorney General of California, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia joined the lawsuit.

“It is hard to believe that the government wants to make it even harder for people to afford their lives and it makes it even harder for some people to afford food, but they have shown us time and time again that they want it to, “said Michigan Attorney General Keith Ellison. “It’s my job to protect the people of Minnesota. If the federal government wants to hurt them, I’ll stand up for them.”