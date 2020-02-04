14 students die in a rush in a Kenyan school

At least 14 students were killed and dozens more injured, the press reports in a primary school in Kenya.

The rush occurred on Monday at Kakamega Elementary School northwest of the capital, Nairobi.

The children are reported to be driving home

Classes ended around 5:00 p.m. EAT (2:00 p.m. GMT) when the crash happened.

George Magoha, the education minister, confirmed the delivery of 14 students to local news media.

“Losing a child is very painful. My condolences to parents who have lost their children, ”Magoha told Citizen TV.

At least 40 students were “seriously wounded” and brought to school

Hospital according to Daily Nation newspaper. Others were released afterwards

They were given first aid.

It is unclear what could have caused the rush apart from Kakamega

Police commander David Kabena informed reporters that an investigation had been launched

in the incident.

“We have launched an investigation to determine what exactly happened,” said Kabena.

It is believed that some students hurried down a narrow corner

Stairs at the end of the school day that could have caused the stairs

eventually collapse.

According to the

Daily Nation newspaper, some of the children rushed from the third floor

of the building as they ran.

The Kenyan Red Cross said on Twitter that it supports the

Emergency services that responded to a “deadly mass disaster” in the Bundeswehr

School.

Update: 39 students were admitted to the Kakamega Provincial General Hospital. @ EMS_Kenya in standby mode if a transfer is required.

Kenya’s Red Cross establishes psychosocial support services and a tracing service. https://t.co/NFxaDpuisx

– Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) February 3, 2020

The incident leads to talks in Kenya about the

Child safety in schools.

This is due to the collapse of a classroom in September last year, in which eight students died and 69 were injured in a primary school in Nairobi.

For security reasons, the Kenyan Ministry of Education was forced to Catherine Children’s Education Center Bombolulu near Nairobi ”.

Mr. Magoha said at the time: “This is just a start and

We will act against all schools in the country with poor structures. “

The Ministry of Education has theirs this time

Condolences to the families and friends of the deceased

the rush.

Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga also called for an immediate investigation to

get to the bottom of the incident ”.

My heartfelt condolences go to parents who lost their relatives in the unfortunate and unfortunate tragedy at Kakamega Elementary School. I wish the injured children a speedy recovery and pray that God gives strength to the families affected.

– Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) February 3, 2020