Vanna White is a synonym for wheel of fortune. Vanna’s job has become her identity. Without them, the show would never be the same. She has been Pat Sajak’s buddy on the show since 1982 and shows no signs of slowing down. Given that she receives $ 8 million a year for her role, it can be assumed that she will do so as long as she is able to do so.

Vanna’s life was interesting, to say the least, and we uncovered some pretty cool details about her both on and off the set. Let’s take a look at 14 surprising things about Vanna White’s wheel of fortune.

14 She wore over 6,700 dresses on the show

About parade

Yes, so many! Vanna White is known for her clothes! She adorns the Wheel of Fortune stage every time, dressed in the nine! She spends hours on the set trying on outfits until she lands on the right one, but unfortunately she can’t keep any of the clothes.

13 She got drunk a lot at work

About GlobeAndMail

In an honest and insightful interview with Business Insider, Pat Sajak admits that he and Vanna White were often drunk on the set of Wheel Of Fortune. If you are shocked by this, wait until you hear the rest of it! He says they often have 4-6 margaritas in a bar across the street and drink for up to 2 hours before running back to do the show.

12 She only worked 4 days a month

About TVGuide

It’s hard to believe that someone who can only work four days a month can earn $ 8 million a year, but that’s the reality of Vanna White … and we’re all jealous. Between drinking before work and paying a large amount of money to work only four days a month, we start to rethink our daily jobs.

11 She exposed her pregnancy by rotating letters and displaying the message

About WorldNation

In an adorable baby reveal, Vanna turned the letters on the puzzle board to say “Vanna is pregnant.” This delightful moment was in 1992 and she has another child with George Santo Pietro, with whom she was married until 2002. Her connection to her fans and her job is clearly sincere when she chooses to share her personal information with the world in this way.

10 She uses her wheel of fortune fame to fuel her yarn business, and all proceeds go to charity

Via Pinterest

Vanna loves to crochet and thanks to the fame and awareness she has gained from working on Wheel Of Fortune, she has turned this hobby into a community service. She started her own yarn line called Vanna’s Choice and donates half of the profits to her favorite charity, St. Jude. Closer Weekly reports that she donated an incredible $ 1.8 million in 2018.

9 She’s holding a Guinness Book world title to clap

About CBS

Vanna White’s time and exposure on Wheel Of Fortune was synonymous with a lot of clapping. She cheers the participants and shows her support by applause so often that she has secured a very special place in the Guinness Book of Records. It was registered as clapping more than 3.5 million times in 30 years!

8 She assumed she was turning letters just to type them

About Justrichest

When the fashion changed, Vanna accepted it. When the technology changed, it took it too! Vanna White turned the puzzle letters on the show, but over time she only touched them. To put her relevance in perspective, it could easily have been completely replaced by technology, but she is so integral to the show that her $ 8 million salary remains intact.

7 She gets the answers to the puzzles in advance

About TodayShow

Vanna White receives the answers to the puzzles before each show to familiarize themselves with the placement of the letters on the board. It essentially gets a head up before the letters light up. This job sounds more and more appealing to us!

6 She crochets backstage

About people

Vanna White was taught how to crochet by her grandmother when she was only 5 years old. She fondly remembers these moments and keeps crocheting on every occasion. It is quite common for her to work on her crochet projects in the background before shooting Wheel Of Fortune. Many of her creations are given to the staff on site!

5 She inspired Vannamania

Via Pinterest

Vanna White’s popularity simply cannot be ignored. In the mid-1980s, Wheel of Fortune was broadcast not only during the day but also in the evening. This created a wider audience and their fame continued to grow. It took fans by storm and those who followed it religiously in the series coined the term “Vannamania” to refer to this star.

4 She was seen in Playboy without her consent

About people

Before she could make it big, Vanna struggled to make ends meet. She attended an insightful photo shoot to help with the rent and bills, and somehow these photos were sold to Playboy without her knowledge or consent. It has brought two, not one, lawsuits to resolve the matter.

3 She hosted the show for Pat Sajak … and hated it!

About NYTimes

In November 2019, Pat Sajak underwent emergency surgery for a clogged bowel, and Vanna White acted as the show’s host for a week. Reel Rundown reveals that she didn’t really enjoy the experience and that she felt more comfortable in her regular role. There was a pointer that rotated the letters during that time.

2 She has her very own star on the Walk of Fame

Via Closer Weekly

Wheel Of Fortune has made this former actress internationally known. As a result of her continued success on the show, Vanna White received her own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2006. She is recognized forever for her contribution to this popular game show.

1 fans helped her cope with the tragic loss of her fiance

About people

Vanna White was engaged to The Young And The Restless’s John Gibson and it seemed like her life was on the right track and she was heading for new adventures. Unfortunately, this came to a halt in 1986 when John suddenly fell into a plane crash. According to USA Today, the support of the overflowing fans and the stories the fans shared with her were very significant and helpful in her healing process.

Next

20 things fans don’t know about the private life of Sons Of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam

