14 things Selena Gomez has revealed about her relationships

Selena Gomez is a singer-songwriter and the former star of Disney Channels Wizards of Waverly Place. It is also an open book when it comes to sharing information about yourself on the Internet. She discusses her personal affairs extensively on social media and her honesty attracts millions of followers. She is very often the most visited celebrity on social media platforms.

Selena is an exceptional singer who has won 90 music awards in her career. She had some romantic relationships that people like to talk about. The most durable, turbulent, and popular of all was their romance with Justin Bieber. Of course Justin is a very famous singer and songwriter born in Canada.

She’s been on the news lately for a flirt (?) With The Dead Don’t Die, Bill Murray, that could even lead you down a hallway! She was also associated with Bella Hadid’s on-off friend The Weeknd, as well as business tycoon Samuel Krost, DJ and music producer Zedd, twilight actor Taylor Lautner, and Disney Channel costar Nick Jonas.

Here are 14 times that Selena Gomez was open about her relationships:

14 When a certain friend became Selena’s little brother

On a less well-known occasion, at the beginning of her romance with Bieber, Selena described Justin in an interview with DeGeneres as her “little brother”. This could have been nothing more than a ruse to keep gossip at bay, since she was probably not yet ready to reveal the truth. The host, surprised and amused, called it a white lie.

13 The friend with the advantages

The actor and martial artist Taylor Lautner is said to have been with Selena Gomez in 2009. They hung together, hugged and cuddled. They broke up, but remained buddies. Selena told MTV News that Taylor, better known as Jacob, was a friend. She said Taylor made her really happy, but hanging around caused a lot of media and fan frenzy.

12 The puppy love with Nick Jonas

Selena called her short dating saying with Nick Jonas, which happened in 2008, a sweet thing, “like puppy love”. She said those nice words in an interview that took place years later.

In 2018, she announced on Kiss UK radio that she had met Taylor Swift through Nick. She and Nick had some unpleasant moments in Central Park and the latter appeared on a British radio show to talk about the whole thing in a humorous way!

11 The hopelessly romantic couple

Selena once expressed Justin Bieber that she wanted to see Titanic, and Justin rented the entire LA Staples Center and arranged an exclusive demonstration of the Titanic. This was the ultimate date of the date.

Selena was overwhelmed by her husband’s gesture. When she told the world that her boyfriend was “hopelessly romantic,” she took this appointment as a role model.

10 The same old love

Justin and Selena’s relationship has never been smooth. Separations and make-ups were part of their relationship cycle. In the past, it seemed clear that there was a hidden truth … Selena could never get over him.

When asked if she wanted to go out with Justin again, Selena summarized everything. She stated that Justin had been there a long time and it was nice to have someone there who understood what she was going through.

9 life lessons with Selena Gomez

The award-winning singer and songwriter, who has had many romantic experiences, has woken up and learned lessons from her previous experiences. She summed up her philosophy wonderfully in the following verse in May 2011, seventeen: “People are brought into your life for different reasons for different seasons and to teach you.”

8 Dating The Nice Guy

Anton Zedd and Selena started their relationship in 2015. However, the paparazzi and the press called this short matter only an advertising stunt. Selena was still in awe of Zedd. On a radio show in New Zealand, she announced to the presenter that she was worshiping Anton Zedd. She said that what she had with him was nice.

7 The major PDA with the weekend

Selena and The Weeknd were seen kissing in California in January 2011. Both were freshly released from their ex-relationships. With an Instagram post of a selfie with the Weeknd, Selena made the relationship official.

In an interview with Instyle the following September, Selena openly discussed the romance and claimed that she was really happy with him.

6 The friend in need …

Selena had a short stay with Samuel Krost in 2016. Recently, fans started speculating about a reconciliation between the two, to which the singer responded and said the rumor was not true. She said she had been single for 2 years.

She shared a photo of herself in sweatpants, which Krost gave her to “support your friend,” even though that friend was her ex-partner.

5 The emotional abuse of Justin Bieber

The strongest and most popular relationship that Selena Gomez had was her relationship with pop megastar Justin Bieber. It is a known fact that the baby singer is still influencing her music.

While Garcia Navarro spoke to Selena about her last album Rare, which is supposed to tell stories about her previous relationship, she asked Selena a clear question and asked if Justin had committed emotional abuse. Selena replied that he actually did!

4 Selena is open to Instagram fans

In an Instagram chat with her fans, the social media icon reported on their relationships via video that it was not possible to forget someone. She had to make an effort and think a little bit to find out why she was holding a certain ex-partner emotionally.

People have to wonder why they can’t let them go when their exes hurt them. It is obviously not healthy to ever go back to them.

3 Love knows no limits

Bill Murray and Selena starred in The Dead Don’t Die and were caught on camera on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019. Shortly afterwards, Selena Gomez said on Instagram that she and Murray were getting married. The world is now waiting for this statement to become a reality!

2 whispers in the princess’ ear

At the Cannes Festival, Bill Murray was seen whispering in Selena’s ear. On the Tonight Show, the superstar singer was asked by moderator Jimmy Fallon what it was about. She revealed that it was nothing more than a fun small talk. She added that Bill Murray was fun and behaved with her like this ‘big kid’.

1 Selena has healthy relationships

The social media sensation published some interesting quotes as it described their previous relationships. One such quote that was in the spotlight was Teen Vogue. She said she would always like to be the girl a man took home to his mother and not “for the night”.

Selena also highlighted the importance of self-love, which ensures a healthy state of mind and makes it easier to have healthy relationships.

