[14-year-old-getting-noticed-for-kobe-bryant-painting]

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A 14-year-old artist is getting lots of attention after one of his paintings of the late Kobe Bryant was posted to Facebook.  

Quinterious Hicks, from Jacksonville, Arkansas, has been drawing since the moment he could sit up says his parents.

In January, the soft-spoken 8th grader says he felt inspired to start drawing portraits of iconic black men who were influential in American history.

After completing the basketball legend’s painting; Hicks’ dad posted the four pieces of art to social media; selling them for $20 as a way to teach his son entrepreneurial skills.

However, they never expected what would happen next.

“My dad on his Facebook page. I don’t really post my art like that but when I do post it I don’t get really a lot of responses on there but my dad has got plenty, tons, like it just… I don’t know I can’t count.” says Hicks.

The young artist now says he doesn’t know what he will do with the Kobe Bryant painting but has been talking with his dad about donating it to his local library.

Click HERE for more information about the young artist and where you can see more of his artwork.

