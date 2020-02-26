14-year-outdated-cooks-for-patients-at-texas-kid’s-while-ready-for-new-coronary-heart

HOUSTON — Hunter Henry is a rock star at Texas Children’s Healthcare facility in Houston, Texas.

Hunter, 14, is on the coronary heart transplant wait around listing.

“It truly is kinda complicated, but I was born devoid of one particular facet of my heart doing work,” he reported.

Hunter not only trains and cooks with the executive chef at the hospital, but he’s also producing new recipes for fellow clients on limited diet programs. He has even cooked with James Beard Award Winner Chef Chris Shepherd.

The 14-calendar year-outdated chef is now demanding celeb chef Bobby Flay to a prepare dinner off in Houston.

Hunter loves foodstuff and spice and just needs a new heart before he can open his to start with restaurant.