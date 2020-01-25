14 years ago: Jennifer Kesse disappears without a trace from the apartment in Orlando

ORLANDO, Florida (WFLA) – On Friday, the 14th anniversary, Jennifer Kesse disappeared from her Orlando apartment.

Kesse, then only 24 years old, left her newly bought apartment on January 24, 2006. She was never seen or heard again.

Family, friends, and even strangers who have followed their disappearance closely have worked hard over the past decade to publicize their case to find answers. More than 8,000 people follow a Facebook page dedicated to finding Kesse and publishing their story.

A podcast titled “Incomplete” was created a few years ago to further examine the evidence and facts of the case.

The 38-year-old Kesse is still listed on the Orlando Police Department website among the missing. The department, which was released on social media on Friday, asked everyone with information to contact CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS or the tipline set up by Kesse’s family at (941) 201-4009.

It’s been 14 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared. If anyone knows anything about their disappearance, please contact @CrimelineFL at 1-800-423-TIPS or the Kesse Family-Tipline at 941-201-4009. pic.twitter.com/y9HzpUUT69

– Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice), January 24, 2020

The police commissioned Detective Teresa Sprague exclusively in 2018, on the occasion of the 12th anniversary of Kesse’s disappearance.

“Detective Sprague will search through the thousands of pages of documents in the file and the hundreds of tips – with new eyes,” the police said at the time. “If there are clues that we may have missed the first time, we are confident that Detective Sprague’s expertise will help us find them after seven years as homicide officer.”

