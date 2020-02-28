141 suicide avoidance cash submitted to the Scott County Sheriff’s Business office – Up News Information

MINNEAPOLIS (Up Information Facts) – A couple from southern Minnesota have submitted 141 suicide prevention coins to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Pete and Renae Shutrop of Helena Township say they felt compelled to demonstrate their assist to the males and women who guard the local community in southern Minnesota.

(credit score: Scott County Sheriff’s Office environment)

“We hope that these currencies and the assistance provided by the Wrestling4Life team will give the deputies who have these other applications to aid them experience the troubles they and their family members deal with every single day due to the fact they determined to wear the uniform,” Pete reported. He informed the media.

His marketing campaign hopes to help save the life of lifeguards by the Wrestling4Life system. Just about every deputy, corrections officer and dispatcher will acquire one of the cash, which offers the phone variety of an nameless suicide avoidance hotline that particularly handles trauma and other issues that have an affect on initial responders.

The Wrestling4Life application was initiated by Carol Castle of Coon Rapids, in memory of her son Maury, a Maple Grove firefighter who died by suicide in 2017. Examine much more below.

Click on below for far more info about the Life Coin system.