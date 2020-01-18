14th Annual Police for K.O.P.S Charity Hockey Game

DERRY TOWNSHIP, PA. – Heroes unite and hit the ice for a good cause Saturday.

Derry Township Police hosted its 14th annual charity hockey game at the Giant Center. Police officers for K.O.P.S. -Short for “Keep Our Pipers Silent,” brought together state troopers and police officers from across the state and New York City. The money raised will go to the families of officials who were killed on duty in Pennsylvania.

“Being able to make the families show up, see the boys playing, the people who come to watch the game and support our cause support them as their families,” said Mac McClurg, who Organizer. “The money that is donated to their families flows into their children’s educational future. It only gives them the certainty that people are still there and we are still here to support them.”

Cops for K.O.P.S has donated more than $ 100,000 since 2006.

40.285924

-76.650247

,