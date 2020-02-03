$ 15.9 million shortfall for Sargeson apartment developer in Takapuna

The company behind Takapuna’s high-end apartments on The Block site is expected to have a financial shortfall of $ 15.9 million, even though the 92 units of the new project have been sold.

Auburn Development, the company behind the Sargeson apartments on Anzac St near the Auburn St intersection in the heart of Takapuna, is in the hands of Bryan Williams of BWA Insolvency after a decision by the board of directors last year.

Williams’ first report said the final deficit would be $ 15.9 million, and although all of the apartments were sold, four of those sales had yet to be settled.

Before settling the sale of the last eight apartments, including the last four, Kai Iwi Tavern warned about the eight titles, said Williams.

“He claims to hold general security over all of the company’s assets, which extends to a mortgage on these eight apartments. In order to lift the warning, to allow the transfer of the properties to the respective buyers, I took the commitment to hold the net proceeds from these last eight apartments separately and not pay them until Kai Iwi Tavern’s claim is resolved, “Williams wrote.

The accounts showed that the tavern company had claimed $ 9.4 million and although the expected funds were $ 3 million, an additional $ 6.3 million was owed to Inland Revenue as the preferred creditor for GST unpaid.

Two possible scenarios were described: the first with the tavern as a secured creditor giving a shortfall of $ 15.9 million and the second with it as an unsecured creditor but classified as related party.

Williams said: “I consider that there is a serious question to be resolved as to whether the general security agreement of December 2018, invoked by Kai Iwi Tavern, should be canceled.”

Company office records show that the only director of the tavern company is David James Oliphant of St Heliers. He is also the sole director and shareholder of Auburn Development, the company in liquidation. The shareholders of the tavern company are Gwenyth Small from Remuera and Douglas Eliffe from Orakei.

The Herald reported in July that North Shore Harcourts Cooper & Co owed Auburn about $ 400,000.

Martin Cooper of the agency said, “It’s a sad story. The mortgagee took over. We owe money for the sales, almost $ 400,000. We sold 30 and We were paid. We set up properties and people moved in, but the lawyers ordered them not to pay commissions. “

Sixteen units remained unsold at the time in the middle of last year, Cooper said in July. His business was the main sales agency moving many units, although other agencies also sold the apartments.

Another boss of a real estate agency said that his business also owed money on sales of apartments in Sargeson.

But more has gone wrong before.

In November 2018, Auburn Development wrote to buyers looking for more money to pay for their purchases. Owing to rising construction costs and development funding that has become “virtually unavailable”, buyers have to pay more, letters said.

Pre-buyers were then asked to pay an additional 8%.

A list of creditors was published in the first liquidation report, which showed Prestige Realty claiming money with Gulf View Real Estate, CMP Construction, Mark Tatton Architecture, Natural Habitats, Unlimited Potential Real Estate, Envivo, Contact Energy, ANZ , Armourguard Security, Avocats Alexander Dorrington, Renaissance Property Consulting Group and others.

.