$ 15.9 million shortfall for Sargeson apartment developer in Takapuna

The company behind Takapuna’s high-end apartments on The Block site is expected to have a financial shortfall of $ 15.9 million, even though the 92 units of the new project have been sold.

Auburn Development, the company behind the Sargeson apartments on Anzac St near the Auburn St intersection in the heart of Takapuna, is in the hands of Bryan Williams of BWA Insolvency after a decision by the board of directors last year.

