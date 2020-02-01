15 actors and the Harry Potter role they wish they had landed

As we all know, starring in the Harry Potter series has fundamentally changed the lives of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Although we couldn’t be happier with the cast of these popular films, there were a few actors and actresses who came fairly close to defeating our magical trio. This also applies to other characters in the Harry Potter universe.

Today we’re going to look at 15 very talented actors who did their best to get a wand, but unfortunately couldn’t get the magic to work. Some of these stars just didn’t fit, others just weren’t British enough. However, we must assume that these specific roles were among the most difficult to be given up for. After all, who wouldn’t want to have an entry ticket to the magical world of Harry Potter, right?

Kate Winslet’s manager has never given her the message about a possible role in the Harry Potter films

While Helena Ravenclaw’s role did not play a leading role in any way, it was still a crucial part of The Deathly Hallows. When it came to occupying the important mind, Kate Winslet was the first choice. However, her manager decided to decline the role before giving Winslet the chance! Not cool!

14 Liam Aiken definitely looked like Harry to play the part

Liam Aiken, a child star from the stepmother movie, got the role of Harry Potter. However, the filmmakers had to withdraw the offer within 24 hours. Unfortunately for Aiken, J.K. Rowling was determined to cast only British actors. He was definitely not the only star who dropped out because of this.

13 Hugh Grant had what it takes to be a great Gilderoy Lockhart

If you think about it, Hugh Grant would actually have made an excellent Gilderoy Lockhart. He has the winning smile and is certainly British enough to pass Rowling’s test. As it turned out, Grant went so far as to accept the role offered, despite being forced to resign due to planning conflicts.

12 Bob Hoskins came very close to the role of Professor Slughorn

For the Unknowns, Bob Hoskins starred in Eddie Valiant in Who Framed Roger Rabbit? The talented actor auditioned for the role of hilarious Horace Slughorn, but only missed a few inches when it came to the final casting decision. That being said, J.K. Rowling himself said she loved Hoskins.

11 Ian McKellen’s morale prevented him from playing Dumbledore

After the death of Richard Harris, the original Albus Dumbledore, Ian McKellen was called and offered the vacant position. Although this would have been a great opportunity for the actor, he simply couldn’t accept it. He admitted that he was aware that Harris hadn’t accepted him as an actor, so he felt it wasn’t right to take him on.

10 Rosamund Pike regrets saying no to Rita Skeeter

Rosamund Pike impressed us all with her leading role in Gone Girl. So imagine what she could have done with the role of Rita Skeeter! Pike admitted that she was actually offered the role, but declined because her scenes were so minimal. Nevertheless, she also shared her regret because she loved the director of the film very much.

9 Hatty Jones could have been Hermione if she was only a year or two younger

Hatty Jones is best known for her role as Madeline. However, she was very close to being known as the clever Hermione Granger. She had the looks and the talent, but when it came down to Jones and Emma Watson, the filmmakers thought Jones was a little too old.

8 Tilda Swinton could have been Professor Trelawney

While Tilda Swinton managed without the Harry Potter franchise, she had the option to include Hogwarts professor on her resume. Had Hogwarts not been conceived as a boarding school, Swinton would probably have played Professor Trelawney. However, their views on such schools prevented them from taking on the role.

7 The great Robin Williams was rejected for the role of Hagrid

It’s crazy to think that everyone would have missed the chance to have Robin Williams in his film, but that’s exactly what happened when he called to show his interest in Hagrid. Like many others, Robins didn’t fit the British bill, so he couldn’t get the role.

6 Peter O’Toole was afraid of being too old to make it through 6 films as Dumbledore

When Richard Harris died and Dumbledore had to be filled, many believed that Peter O’Toole was the perfect man for this job. After all, he and Harris had been best friends for years. However, the filmmakers believed that O’Toole may have been too old and that the role may have been too demanding for him.

5 Naomi Watts’ agent is to blame for not being part of the Harry Potter franchise

Imagine being able to be part of such a franchise and have someone who rejects the role before you even know about it? Unfortunately, this happens all the time in Hollywood. When the filmmakers shared with Naomi Watts about the role of Narcissa Malfoy, they declined to do so before even contacting the actress.

4 Billy Connolly was ready for the role of Xenophilius Lovegood

Billy Connolly is best known for his comedic skills. Maybe that’s why he lost Rhys Ifans because of the serious role of Luna Lovegood’s father. Of course, it could also be because he’s technically Scottish and not British. We think he probably would have loved the opportunity.

3 Eddie Redmayne is not a Slytherin

Although we know that Eddie Redmayne eventually became Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts, he confessed to auditioning for the role of Tom Riddle first. “I failed properly and received no recall. Over the years, I’ve always hoped to be cast as a member of the Weasley family, but unfortunately not.” said Redmayne.

2 Haley Joel Osment was just too American to be Harry Potter

When director Steven Spielberg was tied to the first Harry Potter film, he wanted Haley Joel Osment as the main character. Rowling’s troublesome, purely British rule, however, prevented him from taking on the iconic role. There is no objection that Daniel Radcliffe was the right choice.

1 If they were ready to improve their offer, Ray Winstone could have taken on the role of Mad-Eye Moody

It seems Ray Winstone is a bit bitter if filmmakers don’t give him what he wanted for the role of Alastor Moody. He was quoted as saying, “They make a fortune with these films, but they don’t want to pay you for the time involved. I’m sorry, but I’m making films to make a living.”

