15 actors and the important film role they wish they had landed

When it comes to cinematic classics, it is always difficult to imagine which main roles someone else plays than the actors and actresses selected for the roles. But even if an actor appears to be born to play his role, they probably had to fight damn hard to actually land him. Hollywood is a competitive place and being a big star like Bradley Cooper or Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t necessarily guarantee casting.

In today’s list, we’re going to look at 15 leading actors and actresses who haven’t gotten the parts they wanted in some of Hollywood’s greatest films. It may be hard to imagine someone like Reese Witherspoon or Idris Elba giving multiple auditions, but that’s the reality in Hollywood. Sure, once you’ve created a dream role, everything is magical, but it can be a real struggle to get there!

15 Reese Witherspoon was a top contender for the unsuspecting

When it was time to cluelessly cast the classic of the 90s, director Amy Heckerling already knew that she wanted Alicia Silverstone as the leading role. After all, Alicia is Cher. However, Fox wanted to make sure she auditioned others just to be sure. Angelina Jolie was also seen for the role, but Reese Witherspoon was one that really impressed.

14 Idris Elba wanted to play Gaston so badly

The live action version of Beauty and the Beast is by far the best Disney remake ever. However, we were very close to having a completely different gaston. Actor Idris Elba really wanted the role. He explained to the people: “I sincerely love musicals. I auditioned for Beauty and the Beast. I really did it for Gaston ”. It’s a shame that he did cats …

13 Josh Hutcherson has no crazy senses

After Tobey MaGuire played the role, there was a lot of talk about who could possibly succeed The Amazing Spider-Man films. Apparently Tobey was outside. Before the casting crew chose Andrew Garfield, however, Josh Hutcherson was seriously considered for the role. Check out his audition here.

12 It came to Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Winslet for the Titanic

How funny is it to imagine the Titanic without Kate Winslet? Obviously, the film is still one of the most successful in Hollywood, so clearly the right decisions were made. Although there were still some difficult decisions to be made in the last weeks of the casting. Gwyneth Paltrow competed against Kate Winslet as Rose. Matthew McConaughey was also a strong contender for Jack!

11 A bad Darth Vader voice lost Eddie Redmayne The role of Kylo Ren

Eddie Redmayne is an Oscar winner. That being said, his decision to play for Kylo Ren with a Darth Vader voice was really not a big one. Redmayne has admitted that he really wants the role, but in retrospect he understands that his audition was pretty ridiculous. Fortunately, Adam Driver did an excellent job.

10 Mindy Kaling would have done a fun bridesmaid

Mindy Kaling commented on the suffering she felt after losing a role in the comedy “Bridesmaids” to actress Maya Rudolph. “I practiced it so much and was so excited and I loved the whole cast.” Kaling said on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. “That was one who was heartbreaker.” she closed. We still love you, Mindy!

9 Britney Spears in the notebook ?!

This may be hard to believe, but pop superstar Britney Spears was ready to star Allie in Nicholas Sparks’ The Notebook. Spears spoke about how much she wanted it and even said it was the best script she’d ever read. Ryan Gosling, who apparently played the leading role in the men, said Spears did an excellent job testing their screen.

8 Someone preferred Kirsten Dunst to Scarlett Johansson …?

Of course, Kirsten Dunst is an extremely talented actress, although Scarlett Johansson is undoubtedly a bigger name these days. When they were both young, however, things were very different. The pre-teens both auditioned for the film Jumanji. As we know, haze ultimately won the role. Check out Scarlett’s audition here!

7 Evan Peters wanted to be part of the Hunger Games, but wanted to be on AHS instead

AHS legend Evan Peters got pretty close to the role of Peeta Mellark in the film series The Hunger Games. Although we love Peters, we believe that the role was perfectly cast when Josh Hutcherson was selected. Not long after the auditions, Peters found his way to his icon in the AHS series.

6 We think Ashton is happy that Heath played Patrick Verona

Heath Ledger is a Hollywood legend. Thanks to roles like The Joker and of course Patrick Verona, his name will live on forever. However, he missed almost 10 things that I hate about you. It turned out that Ashton Kutcher was indeed a top choice for the role, but we suspect that he agrees with Ledger taking the role.

5 It was Jessica Alba VS. Anne Hathaway for the role of Agent 99 in Get Smart

We don’t think this was a big loss for Alba, even though she gave everything when she auditioned for the role of Agent 99 in the Get Smart 2008 film. The film ended up like a flop, but it was a fairly anticipated film. As we know, the role of talented Anne Hathaway has been transferred.

4 Bradley Cooper may have a chance to play Green Lantern

Ryan Reynolds, who is amazing in every way, still hasn’t managed to make Green Lantern a success. Bradley Cooper originally really wanted the role, though it might be better that he was left out. You are now working on a new script for the hero and Cooper is a top choice!

3 Jennifer Lawrence wanted to go to the Twilight Craze

Jennifer Lawrence really was an excellent Katniss Everdeen, but if she had gotten the role of Bella Swan in the audition, she probably would never have ended up in District 12. Lawrence said she was pretty devastated when she passed out. However, she is a notorious paparazzi hater, so it was probably the best.

2 George Clooney lost to Brad Pitt for a role in Thelma & Louise

While Brad Pitt and George Clooney have become huge stars since the early 1990s, they were just a few newcomers to the role of J.D. argued in Thelma & Louise. Clooney recently admitted how torn he was. “I haven’t seen this film in a long time.” said the actor.

1 Ryan Gosling was too plump for the nice bones

Oh yes, you read that right. Ryan Gosling was actually cast in Peter Jackson’s The Lovely Bones, but cut just a few days before they should start filming. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gosling revealed: “We had a different idea of ​​what the character should look like. I really thought he should be 210 pounds.” Jackson was clearly not on board …

