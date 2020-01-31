15 actors and the role of the MCU they wish they had landed

Being part of the MCU these days is basically like being part of the Hollywood royal family. While comic book heroes and bad guys were once reserved for the nerds, they’re now as cool as they get. Since this is the case, it makes sense that so many talented actors and actresses have gone out to take on important roles in the MCU franchise. However, places are limited and only someone with real Marvel power can play these roles.

In today’s article, we’re going to look at 15 great Hollywood stars who haven’t got the MCU role they want. While some of them still managed to slip into the MCU, others are probably still wondering what else they could have done to make the gig sink. Let’s start scrolling!

15 Liam Hemsworth took on his brother for the role of Thor

That’s right, these two very handsome brothers both had the opportunity to play the god of thunder. While it was a pretty tight race for a while, Liam admitted that he didn’t feel old enough for the role so he wasn’t too devastated when his older brother was selected.

14 Jake Gyllenhaal was about to play Doctor Strange

Even though Jake Gyllenhaal finally found his way into the role of Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, he originally wanted a much more prominent MCU character. When the casting for Doctor Strange took place, Gyllenhaal was one of the few names that were shortlisted. Obviously Benedict Cumberbatch won.

13 John Krasinski discussed the legendary role of Captain America

Although Jim Halpert may not be a super soldier after seeing John Krasinski take on some action roles, there is no denying that he could play a great hero. However, when Krasinski auditioned for the role of Steve Rogers (in costumes and everything), he saw Hemsworth disguised as Thor and promptly pulled himself out of the race.

12 Lindsay Lohan accuses her manager of missing the MCU

During her OWN documentary series, Lindsay Lohan mentioned how she asked her manager to find a part for her, but when he did, he didn’t push hard enough. Since she realizes that the role of the MCU is “unknown”, many have suspected that it is the character of Maria Hill and that Lohan has simply never heard of Cobie Smulders.

11 Glenn Howerton could have played our beloved Star Lord

Given that Chris Pratt and Glenn Howerton were both involved in television comedies at the time, it makes sense that the role of the Guardians of the Galaxy was the two of them. Director James Gunn even said that if Chris Pratt hadn’t already been classified as perfect, Howerton would have been Star-Lord.

10 Sam Rockwell could have been Iron Man instead of Robert Downey Jr.

When the original Iron Man was first put together, director Jon Favreau turned to Sam Rockwell to discuss the role himself. However, there was no competition when Robert Downey Jr. auditioned. As we know, Rockwell finally returned to play Iron Man 2 villain Justin Hammer.

9 Alison Brie went to every MCU audition she could get

Netflix’s Glow star, Alison Brie, has admitted that she has worked extremely hard to get a coveted place in the MCU. During a panel discussion, Brie said, “I went through auditions for Marvel films and auditioned a million times for three-line roles, and you beg for them.” It’s brutal out there!

8 Johnny Depp’s demanding schedule made it impossible for him to play Doctor Strange

During the casting phase for Doctor Strange, Johnny Depp was reportedly a top candidate. We can absolutely see why he would be an excellent superhero. At that point, however, Depp was already busy with The Pirates of the Caribbean and Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, so it would have been impossible to get it to work.

7 Timothy Olyphant is still waiting to hear about his Iron Man audition …

Funny Timothy Olyphant spoke about auditioning for the role of Iron Man. He said that he actually auditioned the same day that Robert Downey Jr. auditioned. Downey obviously won in the end, but Olyphant joked that he was still waiting for his recall.

6 Emily Blunt’s contracts forced her to take on the role of the Black Widow

At this point, Scarlett Johansson is the only actress we can think of as Black Widow. However, Emily Blunt was actually offered the first role in the casting for the second Iron Man film. Unfortunately, Blunt was already tied to Gulliver’s travels, which we think will have to sting a bit for them now when we look back …

5 Dane Cook jumped the gun when he wrote about his Captain America Audition on social media

Dane Cook is a fairly successful comedian, although we’re not sure he would be the right one for Captain America. Cook admitted that he had auditioned for the role and was very excited. When he decided to post his audition on social media, Marvel managers weren’t impressed at all.

4 Timothée Chalamet may look like Tom Holland, but he’s not a Spider-Man

Timothée Chalamet really looks very much like Tom Holland. So we see how much he would run for the role of Peter Parker. Chalamet even said that he is mistaken for Holland all the time. Both actors read for Spider-Man, but of course Holland won that title.

3 Alexander Skarsgård definitely looks Asgardian

Actor Alexander Skarsgård is not that hard to imagine as Thor. The guy is blonde and cheeky, what are we looking for here? As it turned out, Skarsgård actually read for the role and even landed a costume rehearsal. However, when it mattered, Hemsworth took the hammer away.

2 Jensen Ackles has missed two MCU roles

Jensen Ackles wanted to play Captain America. He went to the audition, read the lines, but ultimately Chris Evans was selected for the performance. Ackles was offered the role of Hawkeye instead. Not a bad second prize, is it? Well, unfortunately for Ackles, the role collided too much with his supernatural schedule so he couldn’t even accept it …

1 Josh Hartnett has a local face

When Marvel cast for the very first Thor film, Josh Hartnett was shortlisted for the role of villain in the film, Loki. While we now know that the role went to Tom Hiddleston, Harnett was very interested at the time. He’s got a bit of a face, isn’t he?

