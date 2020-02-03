15 affordable cars that can reach 150 mph

Some people value speed, some luxury and some practicality and affordability. Regardless of which category you belong to, it is guaranteed that today’s automotive market has something to offer you.

There are brands that aim to bring the most outrageously luxurious cars on the market, there are brands that produce the fastest, and there are mixtures of the two in a long spectrum. And then there are brands that make cars for the sole purpose of making your everyday life easier and getting them at a reasonable price.

But if you are not ready to pay 6-digit or even 7-digit numbers for such high-end cars, who said that you can only drive slow cars? The beauty of this branch lies in its versatility and flexibility as well as in the variety of its offers. Are you tempted to discover the speeds you can achieve within your budget? Read on to find out more about the 15 cheap cars that can reach speeds of 250 km / h.

15 1996 BMW 750il ($ 3,800)

The BMW 750il was manufactured from 1995 to 2001 and although its original price was more than $ 90,000, it can now be put up for sale at a fraction of its original price. The 750il is equipped with a powerful V12 engine that delivers 322 hp and a top speed of 250 km / h.

14 1999 Mitsubishi 3000 GT ($ 8,900)

The Mitsubishi 3000 GT was one of the most powerful sports cars of the 1990s. It has a cool vintage sport look and a 3-liter V6 engine with two turbochargers that produces 300 hp and a top speed of 250 km / h. The all-wheel drive makes driving even more fun.

13 1999 Mercedes E55 AMG ($ 6,989)

In production since 1998, the Mercedes E55 AMG has been released as an AMG version of the production model of the E-Class. Although they looked different, the E55 AMG was far more impressive. It had a 5.4-liter supercharged engine with 349 horsepower, a top speed of 160 mph and a 0 to 60 of just 5.4 seconds.

12 1989 Chevrolet Corvette C4 ZR1 ($ 27,700)

As early as 1989, the Chevrolet Corvette C4 ZR1 was the fastest Corvette ever built. In addition to its superior appearance, the C4 ZR1 had a V8 engine with 375 hp, which was later increased to 400 hp. It can gallop from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and reaches top speeds of 180 mph.

11 2002 Audi S8 ($ 14,995)

The Audi S8 is still in production today, but if you want to get your hands on it for a lot less money, the early 2000s are the answer. Back then, the S8 had an all-aluminum body, four-wheel drive, a powerful 4.2-liter V8 engine and a top speed of 250 km / h.

10 2005 Infiniti G35 Coupe ($ 3,998)

The Infiniti G35 Coupé is a very good looking car and its appearance is only complemented by the reliability of its performance. The 3.5 liter V6 engine delivers 280 hp. In addition, the G35 can travel from 0 to 60 mph in less than 6 seconds and reach a top speed of 160 mph.

9 1998-2002 Jaguar XJR ($ 5,998)

This generation of the Jaguar XJR, produced from 1998 to 2002, was equipped with a 4-liter V8 compressor engine and an automatic transmission on the rear wheels. It had an output of 375 hp and was able to cross the line from 0 to 60 mph in just 5 seconds. Its top speed was 155 mph.

8 1997 Chevrolet Corvette C5 ($ 9,995)

The fifth generation Chevrolet Corvette was first introduced in 1996 and ran satisfactorily in stores before being replaced in 2005. The Corvette had a 5.7 liter V8 engine with 350 horsepower and can go from 0 to 60 mph in just under 5 seconds.

7 2004-2006 Pontiac GTO ($ 7,995)

The low sales of the Pontiac GTO from 2004 to 2006 could surprise you when you learn how great this car really is. It looks a bit boring, but its engines have done 350 and 400 horsepower over the moldings and it has a top speed of 175 mph.

6 2012 Chrysler 300C SRT-8 (approximately $ 20,000)

The Chrysler 300C SRT-8 was a more performance-oriented 300C sedan and entered the market to compete with the BMW M5 and the Mercedes E-Class AMG. It had a powerful 6.1 liter V8 Hemi engine with an output of 425 hp and a top speed of more than 170 mph.

5 1997 Chevrolet Camaro Z / 28 ($ 5,299)

After the Pontiac Firebird was discontinued in 1996, the Camaro Z28 replaced it and did a good job. It had a 5.7-liter V8 engine that produced 325 horsepower and took the Z28 from 0 to 60 mph in just over 5 seconds and further to a top speed of 160 mph.

4 1995 Mercedes Benz S600 ($ 10,000)

When the S600 first hit the market, its sticker price was over $ 100,000. Nowadays, however, you can get your hands on one for just $ 10,000. It’s quite a bargain, considering that it has a 6-liter V12 engine with 391 hp and a top speed of 250 km / h.

3 1995-2003 BMW 540i E39 ($ 4,900)

Although the 540i E39 was on the market between 1995 and 2003, many people consider it one of the most powerful sedans from BMW. It has a 4.4 liter V8 engine with 291 horsepower and its top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph, although it can do more without the limiter.

2 1994 Nissan 300ZX ($ 7,500)

Nissan has a large range of Z-type sports coupes, and the 300ZX is definitely one of the best. The 300ZX was manufactured between 1990 and 1996 and has a V6 engine with two turbochargers that delivers 300 hp, acceleration from 0 to 60 in just 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 240 km / h.

1 2003 Dodge Neon SRT-4 ($ 7,500)

At the time of the market launch, the Neon SRT-4 from Dodge was considered one of the cheapest performance vehicles on the domestic market. It came with a 2.4 liter turbo 4 cylinder engine that produced 230 horsepower and a top speed of 153 mph. It could go from 0 to 60 in 5.4 seconds.

