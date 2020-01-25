15 Behind the scenes facts that change everything

Chopped is a reality-based cooking show that has changed our overall view of cooking competitions. The pressure and tension on the show can literally be cut with a knife! The prerequisite is that 4 chefs compete against each other in 3 rounds of competitive cooking tests, using the ingredients selected for them.

That sounds pretty straightforward and we found the show to be really clear and easy to understand, like most other programs on the Food Network. However, we recently discovered some fun facts that don’t quite fit together. Chopped may seem simple, but figuring out what’s going on behind the scenes changes everything.

15 The non-disclosure agreement provides for a $ 75,000 fine if broken

We were shocked to learn that some episodes were broadcast up to a year after the shoot. To protect the integrity of the outcome of each episode, participants are required to sign a nondisclosure agreement. That makes sense … and it also makes sense to comply with the terms, as the penalty for breaking this deal can be up to $ 75,000.

14 The judges are not given food to cleanse the palate

We can’t keep up with all the things that are happening on this show that make us shake our heads. It seems like a no-brainer for a show that focuses on a cooking contest if the jury has some cleaners on hand for the palette. This is not the case with Chopped. No pallet cleaners are available or are used at all. They change from a plate to a completely different taste experience, just with water in between.

13 The 40-minute show takes 18 hours to film

It is incredibly stressful and it is. A 40-minute episode of Chopped lasts more than 18 hours. It takes a long time to position everyone, prepare everything, and the assessment process takes much longer in real life than on TV. So many moving parts are required to put this show together. Looking at Chopped gives a false illusion of a fast-paced environment that simply doesn’t exist.

12 producers get involved and try to create drama

The producers influence the intensity of Chopped. As with any other reality-based television or game show, drama determines audience ratings, and Chopped producers are well aware of this. It is known that they get involved on the set and are often referred to as playwrights to make the competition more entertaining for the audience.

11 There is always a cook on standby

Now that we know there is a chef on-site, the concept seems to be right, but viewers of the show definitely have no idea that there is actually a 5-person cast. The additional cook is on-site to ensure that there are no delays if one of the head chefs leaves or injures himself. This is an excellent example of how the producers are prepared. The show must go on!

10 participants can bring their own knives

We have learned that participants can bring their own knives and this eliminates an important aspect of the competition, namely an “unfamiliar cooking environment”. The idea that the chefs cook with ingredients that aren’t their own and use a pantry and knife set they’re not familiar with … well, that sounds more entertaining. Bringing your own knives provides more comfort and familiarity, which makes the competition appear less stressful and far less real.

9 One of the plates created is intended for photo purposes only

Eagle-eye viewers may have noticed that there are 3 judges, but for some reason each participant is required to create 4 boards. We would be happy to explain that to you! The fourth plate is for photographic purposes only and is never eaten. It is designed to take the best possible photos from each plate. However, it is often left out for more than 2.5 hours, which means that nobody ever eats it!

8 participants receive a boost with pre-boiled water and a preheated oven

The show seems like the participants are really fighting alone with a huge task list and a fast ticking clock. That is not completly correct. There is actually someone on the set who is present at every station and boils all the water and preheats all the ovens. We know this doesn’t seem like a big deal, but it really is that we believe that every second counts.

7 There is only one ice machine because it tries to increase stress and drama

We told you that the producers were involved in producing the drama for this show and we weren’t kidding. They even refused to fill the show with more than one ice machine. Insiders report that they refuse to add a second machine because they want to build up the stress. Judge Marcus Samuelsson went so far as to say, “It’s really like creating a degree of semi-chaos. It’s really like cooking on a treadmill. It’s not easy at all.”

6 The producers rely on the “story” of each participant to attract fans

It would be less entertaining if a group of people we don’t know about were just starting to cook on a show. The producers cast the chefs not only according to their talents, but also according to the action they can bring to give the show structure. Sister Alicia Torres is 30 years old and did just that! Her quiet demeanor and dedication to serving her religion were unique twists that gave the show unexpected interest.

5 The judges inspect food stations and do not sit at their panels all the time

This was a shocking revelation. The evaluation process on the set of the show is very different from what viewers see on TV. On the one hand, the judges get up from the judges’ seats of the jury and inspect each station. Credit is given to stations that are clean and well-kept. The recipe also states that the assessment time at each station can be up to 90 minutes! This is not the experience that viewers are used to.

4 It takes 37 days to process a single episode

Yes, you read that right, it takes 37 days to edit an episode of Chopped. The recipe shows that there are 13 to 14 cameras that shoot footage from every angle. All of this needs to be screened to get the best video quality. Of course, it also takes time to find and edit the most dramatic and fascinating moments that have been selected for the final cut.

3 Some participants are put on hold for a whole year

Some applicants become applicants very quickly, and Kathy Fang, who is featured here, is one of them. Within a few months of submitting her application for the show, she was filled and flown to New York to record the show. Unfortunately, other participants are less lucky and have been waiting for years to find a place at the fair, even if their application status is “active”.

2 Tension and stress are a bigger focus than the actual food

Despite this show about eating and cooking under pressure in a new environment, producers keep losing sight of the fact that drama makes television better. Generating tension and stress on the show is of the utmost importance and remains a key element for the producers. Everything we’ve learned suggests that the show wouldn’t be able to do without the drama at all.

1 participant is given a tour of the pantry before the clock begins

We have found that participants can actually visit their pantry before recording, and now we can never watch this show the same way again. The intrigue and stress components are derived from our assumption that participants are under great pressure in a new and unknown environment, and this revelation actually changes everything!

