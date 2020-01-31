15 cars noticed by the police ... a lot

Many of us want a car that attracts attention. Of course we like to be seen and admired, and when it comes to cars it’s pretty much the same. However, sometimes this means that you need to get unjustified attention, and it can even mean that you spend more money on police cards.

As you will see, the cars that get the most attention from the police are sports cars. This is due to both their performance and their often intimidating, aggressive looks like the Lexus ES300. Others are attracting the attention of the police, and we’re not sure why, like the Volkswagen Jetta, you’ll find a surprising addition to this list of 15 cars that get a lot of attention from the police.

Of course, many of these cars are driven by younger people, who often drive faster and more ruthlessly. It is therefore not surprising that they are stopped frequently. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

15 Subaru WRX

The Subaru WRX is one of the most powerful and affordable sports cars, and anyone who buys it is clearly a fan of speed. According to the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety, it’s the car that gets hit the most in the U.S. To be honest, this is far from surprising.

14 Lexus ES300

The Lexus ES300 is probably a car the police love to drive past due to its aggressive grille and eye-catching chrome on the front of the car. It’s certainly a car that gets attention, which is great sometimes, but not so much when it’s the police. It also has a very sporty silhouette, and obviously sports cars stand out the most.

13 Pontiac GTO

Although the Pontiac GTO is not a powerful car, it is one of the cars the police like to stop. It was first released in the early 1960s, but in the mid-1970s Pontiac had stopped producing this car. However, it is still a police magnet, and this may be due to its elongated body that draws attention.

12 Scion FR-S

The Scion FR-S is a car aimed at young people who are looking for a cheap high-performance sports car. So you can imagine that this sporty looking car is not the type that affects you when driving the speed limit. In addition, two new eye-catching colors were introduced in 2016 that caught the attention of the police.

11 Nissan 350Z

In 2016, the Nissan 350Z was number 1 on the Forbes list with the 20 best-selling vehicles. When you look at this curvy, sporty body kit, it’s not difficult to understand why. In fact, a third of the 350Z owners are likely to be stopped by the police and even given a ticket. If you hate dealing with the law, you should stay away from it.

10 Dodge Charger

The Dodge Charger is an intimidating-looking muscle car with a 292 hp V6 engine that is in no way lacking in performance. It also has a reputation for being a high-performance car, and when the police see it, they immediately assume it will deteriorate. In fact, 32.1% of people who drive this car stated that they received a ticket.

9 Volkswagen Jetta GL

We are sure that many people will ask: “How in the world did the Volkswagen Jetta make it onto this list?” Well, we’re shocked too, but according to the Road Safety Insurance Institute, 30.8% of Jettas are issued by the police, making it one of the cars that stop the authorities the most.

8 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS / LT

Just like the Scion FR-S, the Chevrolet Monte Carlo is a car aimed at young people who are looking for a competitive sports car at an affordable price. This one has a somewhat dubious look, which might explain why 30.8% of Monte Carlo owners claim to have been paid by the police.

7 Toyota Supra

Of course there was no way that the Toyota Supra would not make this list. It is one of the legendary competitive sports cars of the 90s, and everyone who owns this car is clearly a hit. It is also a popular car that needs to be modified, making it louder and more powerful, and immediately grabbing the attention of the police.

6 Toyota FJ Cruiser

The Toyota FT Cruiser is a great off-road vehicle, but it’s a different story on the road. So why is it one of the cars the police target the most? Well, it may have something to do with its quirky, adventurous-looking design. Although it has not been in production for six years, it is a car that the police like to stop.

5 Hyundai Veloster

If you just look at the Hyundai Veloster, he shouts: “A young man in his mid-20s / early 30s who can’t afford a Lamborghini or Porsche yet, but still wants a competitive sports car.” So it’s obviously a car that the police keep an eye out and 28.1% of Veloster owners say they have received a ticket in the past.

4 Volkswagen GTI

The Volkswagen GTI is extremely fun, powerful, practical and affordable. Therefore, it is a popular choice and it regularly wins awards, making it the leader in its class. In 2018 it got even more powerful with increasing performance and it is difficult not to want to drive this car quickly, which is why it is probably on the list.

3 Mitsubishi 3000 GT

The Mitsubishi 3000 GT is a legendary sports car that was manufactured between 1990 and 1999 and whose technology is now only available in much more expensive sports cars. So you know what kind of buyer that attracts: car nuts. And what do car nuts love more than anything else? Speed. I rest my case.

2 Dodge Neon SRT4

The Dodge Neon was first launched in 2003 and at that time was one of the most powerful cars for its price in the United States. It was already a powerful car that can reach 100 kilometers per hour in just 5.4 seconds, but it’s also an extremely popular choice for people who want to tune their cars, and some have even managed to get the performance to be increased from 230 to 400!

1 Mitsubishi EVO X

Ask people who love cars and the majority will tell you that the Mitsubishi EVO X is simply legendary. Although Mitsubishi claimed to have 230 horsepower, it approached 291 horsepower, and this Japanese sports car reaches a speed of 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. Of course, it doesn’t have the best reputation among the bulls.

