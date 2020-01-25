15 cars that people keep for 15 years (or more)

One of the biggest features consumers look for in a car is reliability. What good is it to buy a car that looks nice and performs well when it has a short lifespan?

Consumers have become more economical, which means paying attention to the kind of cars they look forward to. The easiest choice for them is a car that takes care of them. That means a reliable car that will stand the test of time. What exactly is this time? Well, most consumers would be thrilled to own a vehicle that can last at least 15 years.

However, it’s not every day that we considered making a list of cars that are so reliable that they have a lifespan of at least 15 years if the owner maintains the car regularly. We ranked them based on the percentage of owners who have kept their original vehicles for 15 years or more.

15 Toyota Land Cruiser

If you wanted a reliable SUV, you won’t make a mistake by choosing the Toyota Land Cruiser. According to iSeeCars.com, 10.6% of the original owners kept their cars for 15 years or more. This is very impressive considering that they were probably driving their cars on rough terrain.

14 Honda Civic

Are you looking for a sporty car that doesn’t cost a fortune and will last a long time? Then a Honda Civic may be just the thing for you. The Japanese automaker has done a fantastic job designing the latest models. 11% of citizens had their car for 15 years or more.

13 Toyota Camry

Here’s another car that got 11%. The shape of the Camry has changed over the years, but one thing that has remained is the reliability of the car. It seems that everything Toyota touches lasts a long time. The Camry is not only spacious, it is also affordable.

12 Toyota Corolla

No wonder another Toyota appeared on the list – and this won’t be the last. The Toyota Corolla is similar to the Civic we introduced above and has made many owners happy. The study found that 11.4% of Corolla owners stuck to their cars in the long run.

11 Honda Odyssey

What more can you ask for from a vehicle with a lot of interior space and a reasonable purchase price? Well, reliability would be a nice addition. The Odyssey offers all three and more. Of the Odyssey owners, 11.6% were lucky enough to keep their car for more than 15 years.

10 Toyota 4Runner

Is there something Toyota can’t do right? Probably not. The 4Runner is not just a stunner, it also takes care of you when you take care of it. Regular maintenance is required if you want the 4Runner to be with you for a long time. Doing so increases your chances of keeping it for more than a decade.

9 Toyota Prius

Not only does Toyota strive to make vehicles safe, affordable, and reliable, the automaker also wants its drivers to use as little petrol as possible. That is one of the reasons why they made the Prius. This is one of the most popular models from Toyota.

8 Honda CR-V

Honda had to keep up with Toyota in the SUV segment, so they made the CR-V. They made sure the CR-V was just as reliable as a 4Runner, and the results show it. According to Iseecars.com, 12.4% of CR-V owners kept their cars for more than 15 years. No wonder the CR-V is such a popular choice.

7 Honda pilot

It seems that the production of the CR-V Honda was not enough and so another SUV was launched. Honda was not surprised when the pilot took a higher place on the list of reliable drivers.

6 Toyota RAV4

Here is a classic off-road vehicle that will never seem to go away. It feels like the RAV4 is like wine – it gets better with age. Production for this magnificent car started in 1994 and continues to flourish today. One of the things that have changed on the RAV4 is the design. It gets even better.

5 Subaru rangers

You can always rest assured that most Japanese manufacturers make reliable vehicles. After getting great results from the Impreza, Subaru chose an SUV that consumers could keep for years if they took care of it. Well, 12.8% of forester owners kept their vehicles for 15 years or more.

4 Toyota Tundra

It wasn’t enough for Toyota to be a dominant force in the sedan and SUV segment, so they ventured on pickups. It’s no surprise that they did it considering that they did it as well. One of his successful pickups was the tundra. Buyers looking for a 2020 model will pay around $ 33,000.

3 Toyota Tacoma

It seems that Toyota never stops. Toyota manufactured the Tacoma in front of the tundra. If you’re looking for a sleek pickup that offers performance and reliability, you should try a Tacoma. Not only does it look good, it will be there for you for a while as it is a reliable pickup.

2 Toyota Sienna

Toyota dominates the list. So far, eight of the vehicles have been on Toyota’s list, and we’re not even done. If you haven’t bought the Odyssey yet and are considering a minivan, you should check out the Sienna. The car not only looks great, it will also take you far.

1 Toyota Highlander

The award for the most reliable vehicle goes to the Highlander. A whopping 18.3% of Highlander owners said they would keep their trips longer than 15 years. This is very impressive, especially for an SUV. It seems like everything is going well for Toyota in terms of reliability.

