15 cars with a manual transmission that you should buy right away

Cars with manual transmissions are becoming increasingly rare, and there are a number of reasons for this. Nowadays, with the advent of self-automated vehicles, driving a manual car is considered obsolete by many. This is particularly impractical in busy cities. Not everyone knows how to drive one either.

It is therefore not surprising that the manual vehicle sector in the USA is almost out of date and that automakers are focusing more on SUVs and hybrid engines. Of course, there are still enthusiasts who prefer to drive manually, as autopurists will tell you that this is the real way to drive a sports car. Fortunately, there are still some great new cars that still offer a manual transmission.

It is clear that some cars should be driven manually, like the Subaru BRZ, where 90% of buyers choose the manual version. Today we have compiled a list of 15 great cars with manual transmissions. Let’s get to that right away!

15 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS ($ 67,750)

The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS is equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission with short shift times, which offers a comfortable and responsive drive. The automatic Cayman is a little faster than the manual one, but you won’t get full power until you change gear on the motorway or on the race track.

14 2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR ($ 150,000)

Of course, Aston Martin is a brand that focuses on performance, but that’s not all. When they produced the Aston Martin Vantage AMR, the goal was to develop a car that offered the thrill of driving with the seven-speed dog leg transmission that was great for driving on the track.

13 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon ($ 38,300)

In 2020, a lot of cars stopped offering manual transmissions because a lot of people don’t know how to use them, and it’s a little inconvenient and some might even say that it’s out of date. However, Jeep knew that its biggest fans would be disappointed if they didn’t offer it. That is why it is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission.

12 2020 BMW M2 competition ($ 58,900)

The BMW M2 Competition is a puristic sports car with rear-wheel drive, manual transmission and a beautiful body. In many cases, the manual version of a car is a bit slower, but the opposite is the case with this car because the gear lever is only a little bit faster.

11 2020 Ford Mustang GT Bullitt ($ 48.905)

The Ford Mustang GT Bullit is probably the purest version of a Mustang ever made. Unlike almost every other car on this list, this car is actually only offered in the manual transmission. It is equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission with a 5.0 liter V8 engine that can produce 480 hp.

10 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro ($ 45,080)

The Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro offers a six-speed manual transmission and is the preferred choice due to its lousy six-speed automatic. Today Toyota offers only four cars with manual transmission: the Tacoma, the Yaris sedan, the Corolla sedan and the 86. The simplest explanation for this is that fewer and fewer people buy them.

9 2020 Volkswagen GTI ($ 29,515)

The Volkswagen GTI is the perfect blend of fun, performance and functionality – all in one package, starting at $ 29,915. At that price, it would be difficult to find a better car. It’s powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and manual shifting never feels like a chore, which makes driving a pleasure.

8 2020 Subaru WRX STI ($ 36,995)

The Subaru WRX STI is offered with a six- or eight-speed manual transmission. In 2018, it was rumored that the Japanese automaker would stop offering it by hand. However, it was then confirmed that this was not the case.

7 2020 Honda Civic Type R ($ 37,230)

If you are going to buy a Honda Civic Type R but don’t know how to drive manually, think again. The Type R is only offered with a six-speed manual, and although some people don’t like its look, no one can deny how much fun this little Japanese car is.

6 2020 Hyundai Veloster N ($ 27,400)

The Veloster N is a clear competitor of the Civic Type R and, like its rival, is only offered in the manual transmission. However, it was recently announced that Hyundai will offer the Veloster in dual clutch transmission, which may be due to the dwindling popularity of manual vehicles.

5 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata ($ 25,730)

The Mazda MX-5 Miata was first launched in 1989 and has since become a legendary sports car loved by many, and this has a lot to do with its seamless six-speed manual transmission. In fact, the manual transmission is one of the best in the world, and not just for cars in price.

4 2019 Subaru BRZ ($ 26,680)

The Subaru BRZ is a great competitive sports car, and it usually belongs to someone who knows a thing or two about cars. No wonder that 90% of WRX buyers opt for the stick-shift version, compared to 33% for the Toyota 86, for example. Of course, this is for those who love driving their car to the extreme.

3 2019 Ford Mustang GT ($ 26,750)

Manual transmissions are not only being improved less and less, but even less frequently by car manufacturers. But that’s exactly what Ford did with the 2019 Mustang GT, with a new double-plate clutch and new synchronizers that significantly improve the driving experience. If you’re looking for something a little stronger, the Level 2 service package may be your thing. It is only offered in the manual transmission.

2 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 ($ 80,900)

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is one of the best cars in the world. In 2016, the system was fundamentally revised and offers a new manual seven-speed transmission system with the option of also offering an eight-speed transmission system. When changed by a professional, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds.

1 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 ($ 188,550)

Porsche is one of the few high-performance automobile manufacturers that still offer a manual transmission. The Porsche 911 GT3 is a true purist car and equipped with the same six-speed manual transmission as the 911 R. The rest of the 911 line has a less powerful seven-speed manual transmission.

