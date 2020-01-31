15 coolest Japanese sports cars of the past 15 years

In the 1990s, the success of Japanese sports cars like the Toyota Supra paved the way for other cars in the same class. It was a time when affordable sports cars were more in demand than they are today, but many great Japanese sports cars were made between the mid-2000s and today, and you can buy them today.

Car enthusiasts around the world, especially those who were on the road in the 90s, were looking forward to getting back some famous sports cars like the new BMW Part BMW Toyota Supra and the Skyline GTR. Today we have compiled a list of the coolest Japanese sports cars from the past 15 years.

We personally love the Lexus LFA, but we don’t love its price, and on the affordable side, the MX-5 Miata and Subaru BRZ are great choices. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

15 Lexus LC500

cnet2.cbsistatic.com

Although the Lexus LC500 is rated as somewhat impractical due to the lack of storage space and a terrible infotainment system, there’s no denying how cool it looks. Its appearance is reminiscent of a concept car, and the LC500 offers a smooth and fun ride. There is also the LC500h, a hybrid version of the sports car.

14 2020 Toyota Supra

cdn.motor1.com

What do you get when BMW and Toyota produce a sports car together? You get the 2020 Supra, the successor to the legendary sports car from 1978.

This playful little sports car is equipped with a 3.0-liter turbocharger that delivers 335 hp in just 4.1 seconds and manages to get from 0 to 60 miles an hour.

13 Mazda MX-5 Miata

cdn.motor1.com

The original MX-5 Miata was first launched in 1989 and has been one of the most legendary and affordable Japanese sports cars ever since. In fact, it’s easily one of the best cars you can buy for this price. In mid-2006 it changed its design and offered a motor-driven retractable hardtop, which made this car even cooler than it already was.

RELATED: 10 Japanese Sports Cars We Loved In This Decade (And 5 We Didn’t Love)

12 Subaru WRX

via The Drive

The Subaru WRX consistently tops the list of the best sports cars, and it’s not surprising when you consider that it’s one of the most practical, high-performance sports cars in the world. It is a good looking car without trying too hard. No wonder it has appeared four times in the films “The Fast” and “The Furious”!

11 Lexus LFA

upload.wikimedia.org

The Lexus LFA is a fantastic looking Japanese sports car. If you get a black one, don’t be surprised if people think you are Bruce Wayne. To keep the weight down, it contains many carbon fiber elements such as the steering wheel, the frame and the bonnet. Unfortunately, it costs $ 375,000, almost as much as an Aventador.

10 Nissan Skyline GT-R

autorepublika.com

The Nissan Skyline GT-R is one of the most famous cars that Japanese automakers have ever produced. According to Wheels, it is the best handling car they have ever driven, and Top Gear considers it the only true Japanese contribution to sports cars. Jeremy Clarkson once claimed that it was one of the best cars in the world.

9 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

autonovosti.com

When you think of iconic Japanese sports cars from the 90s, you immediately think of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. It was last produced at the end of 2015 because the Japanese car manufacturers – like many other car brands – mainly focus on SUVs. It is a beast on the track and although it is unlikely, we hope that one day this car will rise again.

RELATED: 18 Japanese Sports Car Managers Regret Manufacturing

8 Mazda RX-7

upload.wikimedia.org

Just a simple Google search is enough to understand how legendary the Mazda RX-7 is, a beautiful car that many have called the best Japanese sports car ever. It was first released in 1978 and paved the way for more Japanese sports cars to define the overall class.

7 Honda S2000

upload.wikimedia.org

The Honda S2000 is an absolute beast on the track and manages to drive from head to toe in cars that cost twice as much. Unfortunately, it was discontinued in 2010, but it still remains one of the most sought after Japanese sports cars in the world. It is equipped with an engine that produces around 245 hp and it has an almost perfect weight distribution of 50/50.

6 Subaru GT

cdn.subaru-global.com

The Subaru BRZ is a coupe that is a lot of fun, and its design is sure to draw attention. The BRZ is simply one of the cheapest and purest sports cars out there, and it’s both fun and fun to drive practically, which isn’t always the case with sports cars. Compared to the Miata, for example, it has much more interior space and more cargo space.

5 Honda NSX

upload.wikimedia.org

When you first view the NSX, it doesn’t remind you of your typical Honda. No not at all. It looks like a very modern sports car, the design of which is reminiscent of the Audi R8, especially from the sides. It’s a powerful car that can keep up with the Porsche 911 Turbo and the Mercedes AMG-GTR. Unfortunately it was discontinued in 2005.

RELATED: 20 Japanese and German Cars We’d Drive Over Any Ford

4 Toyota 86

cdn.motor1.com

With its low bonnet and arched roof, the Toyota 86 looks like a real sports coupe, and without a screaming design it is easy on the eyes. It is much more practical than some of its competitors. Good storage space and enough space in the back to comfortably accommodate two.

3 Honda Civic Type R

autorepublika.com

To complete our list, we felt we couldn’t miss the fantastic Honda Civic Type-R. It is an all-time success that is improving year by year. It was named “Best Affordable Driver” by Autowheels in 2017 and set a record for the fastest lap of a front-wheel drive car on the Nordschleife.

2 Acura NSX

cdn.motor1.com

The 2020 Acura NSX is a modern looking (even a little futuristic) Japanese sports car that will keep you on your feet with safety. It is equipped with a 3.5 liter engine with two turbochargers, which makes it super fast, because it manages to get from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds.

1 Nissan 350Z

d3lp4xedbqa8a5.cloudfront.net

The Nissan 350Z, which is also known as the “ladybug” due to its design, is often divided over whether it is a good car or not. This is simply because puristic car enthusiasts have to compare it to its predecessor, the legendary Nissan 370Z. But can anyone deny how cool you will look behind the wheel of the 350Z?

NEXT: 15 nostalgic photos of Japanese cars from the 90s

Next

14 all-new SUVs worth every penny (and 6 to keep your distance from)



About the author

Chris is an experienced reader and writer. He has written for many publications, including TheRichest, TheClever, TheQuiz and ListVerse. Cars are his passion.

More about Chris Flynn