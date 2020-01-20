15 dead and 49 injured in plane crash in Kazakhstan

A Kazakh plane with 98 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff, killing at least 15 people, officials in Almaty said.

At least 49 survivors were taken to hospital.

Local authorities had previously set the death toll at 15, but the Interior Ministry of the Central Asian nation then revised the figure down.

READ MORE: Bearsden crash: seven injured after being hit by car the day after Christmas

The cause of the crash is unclear, but authorities are considering two possible scenarios – pilot error and technical failure, said Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar.

The Bek Air aircraft struck a concrete fence and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty International Airport.

Police and rescuers work on site (Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan / AP)

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and that a rescue operation was launched immediately after the accident.

About 1,000 people were working at the snow-covered crash site. The weather in Almaty was clear, with mild temperatures below freezing.

The images show that the front of the broken fuselage struck a house and the rear of the aircraft lying in the field next to the airport.

The plane flew to Nur-Sultan, the capital of the country formerly known as Astana.

It has been identified as a Fokker-100, a mid-size, twin-engine airliner. The aircraft manufacturing company went bankrupt in 1996 and production of the Fokker-100 ceased the following year.

All Bek Air and Fokker-100 flights to Kazakhstan have been suspended pending an investigation into the crash, officials said.

In 2009, all Kazakh airlines – with the exception of flagship carrier Air Astana – were banned from operating in the European Union because they did not meet international safety standards. The ban was lifted in 2016.