15 deleted scenes that may have saved the continuation of the trilogy

Since the release of Star Wars: A New Hope, George Lucas’s fantastic science fiction franchise has won the hearts and minds of the audience everywhere. While many films and series have remained in public awareness for decades, Star Wars is a special exception. The films have produced three separate trilogies, all relating to different parts of an expansive universe. Star Wars may now be even more popular than at the peak of the success of the original trilogy.

Star Wars continues to grow and lure more talented filmmakers and actors into its orbit, but the sequel trilogy has sparked heated debates among the fan base. There’s certainly something in the new Sequel trilogy that fans of the original films will appreciate, but the home releases of these films contain an abundance of additional footage and deleted scenes. While some of this additional content is meant for fun only, some are drastically changing the scope of the story and characters.

15 The Last Jedi: Luke has a moment

Via Collider.com

This is a particularly overwhelming deleted scene as both Luke and Leia take some time to mourn the loss of Han Solo. The finished film shows Luke Rey and Chewie asking what happened to Han, but then cuts off and continues with the story. While this temporary breather may have slowed the pace, it would have been so important to see how these classic characters mourn their loved one, as the audience does the same. In addition, the scene shows a really strong bond between Leia and Luke, who both feel the same grief and the same grief, albeit at different locations in the galaxy.

14 The Force Awakens: Kylo Seeks the Falcon

Via Collider.com

One of the bigger revelations in The Force Awakens is the big surprise that Kylo Ren is Han Solo’s son. It’s a powerful moment, but there isn’t much to suggest such a reveal. This deleted scene does exactly that when it shows how Kylo penetrates and searches the restored Millennium Falcon. It’s exciting to see Kylo on the ship, especially when he walks into the cockpit and feels Han say his name. This is not just a cool scene, but an important step in the relationship between Kylo and Han.

13 The Force Awakens: Luke appears in Rey’s vision

Via GeekTyrant.com

One of the most memorable sequences from The Force Awakens is Rey’s vision sequence, in which she faces her worst fears and doubts. The scene is critical to the character and the journey she entered, but the sequence could have been more astonishing than what ended up in the finished film. There was a version of this sequence that included a look at a young Luke Skywalker who appeared to Rey (played by Robert Boulter in a cameo).

The moment was cut out, which probably helped add more weight to Luke’s actual surprise appearance. That being said, there is no doubt that the fans were freaking out right now. It is also heard that more should be done with Darth Vader in the film, but this was ultimately changed. These appearances could have really helped the film take up the past before addressing it directly in The Last Jedi.

12 The Last Jedi: Phasma squeaked like a whoop hog

Via YouTube.com (StarWars Arabia)

This deleted scene is one of The Last Jedi’s biggest casualties and contains one of the best Finnish action sequences from the entire Sequel trilogy. Finn takes on the formidable Captain Phasma, who receives the support of her assault teammates. Phasma gains the advantage and is on the verge of getting Finn out of the way before he deploys her assault troops against her by exposing her betrayal at the Starkiller base. Phasma takes out her own men before they can reciprocate, but the distraction leaves Finn enough time to cut Phasma’s hand!

There’s still a fight between Finn and Phasma in the finished film, but it’s so much more epic. It ends with the masterful exchange between Phasma and Finn, where she calls him “scum” just so that he can proudly correct them as “rebel foam”. It’s a great scene that reflects Finn’s expertise while adding a few more levels to the largely underdeveloped Captain Phasma.

11 The Force Awakens: Unkar’s Arm

Via Collider.com

Chewbacca is often portrayed as a relatively docile, friendly wookie, but that doesn’t mean that it lacks the same raw power that other animal-like species have. In this deleted scene, Rey faces Unkar Plutt at Maz’s Castle. Unkar gains the upper hand over Rey, only that Chewbacca can intervene to defend her and his honor. Chewbacca’s aggression grows bigger than him and he tears Unkar’s arm in response. It’s a crazy, surprising moment that not only helps Rey and Chewie, but also demonstrates Chewbacca’s skills as he extends Unkar’s role.

10 The Force Awakens: Finn and the Villager

Via Collider.com

The Force Awakens establishes Finn as a reluctant stormtrooper and has serious reservations about his duties on this side of the war. This deleted scene expands Finn’s motivation and gives him a more appropriate introduction that does him justice. Finn meets a helpless villager as a stormtrooper. Any other stormtrooper would turn her into a victim, but Finn not only seriously thinks about his actions, but decides to let them go. It is the first major schism regarding his path and what he wants for himself.

9 The Last Jedi: It’s funny that you recorded this

Via SithObserver.com

The last Jedi starts with Finn in serious recovery mode after being damaged at the end of The Force Awakens by Kylo Ren. While Finn was recovering, this deleted scene was supposed to show Finn the touching farewell message that Rey had recorded for him after the Starkiller base was destroyed. BB-8 plays the recording for Finn, and although parts of the scene are used for carelessness, the main problem is the bond between Rey and Finn. They spend much of this film separately, so this message between them would have been a helpful connection and also a reminder that they are in each other’s thoughts.

8 The Force Awakens: Tunnel Stop

Via Collider.com

When the group of heroes tries to escape Maz Kanata’s castle, Finn, Han, Chewbacca and Maz are caught by a number of stormtroopers. The stormtroopers try to arrest them, but instead of accepting Finn’s suggestion to fight, Han decides to turn on the charm, and a few old original trilogy solos come to the fore. Han basically mocks the stormtroopers and offends Snoke’s authority.

The scene offers the much needed lightness in a tense moment and is a sequence that really conjures up the classic Han. Not to mention that Han is also demonstrating his intelligence here, as he can tell Finn is an abandoned stormtrooper, and only from boots.

7 The Last Jedi: Rose and Finn go where they belong

Via YouTube.com (The Indian Panda)

The Last Jedi is packed with action, and the characters in the film are thrown around the galaxy as they try to properly assemble their forces to support the resistance and defeat the First Order. It may seem like a small moment, but there is a strong understanding that Finn and Rose are getting on a shuttle and preparing to go to Crait to help the resistance.

The significant statement here is that Finn Rose says that this is “where they belong”. These two characters had to deal with all kinds of changes and really struggle with themselves. This scene and its dialogue are the culmination of all of this and send Finn & Rose safer than ever in the last act of the film. In addition, more Rose content never hurts.

6 The Last Jedi: Caretaker Village sequence

Via Collider.com

One of the areas in The Last Jedi that many viewers would like to see was Rey’s Jedi classes with Luke in Ahch-To. The deleted scenes from the film expand this material in several satisfactory ways, one of the best examples in Luke’s third hour being for Rey. Rey notices that enemy boats are approaching the caretaker’s land, and Luke says that it contains attackers who will attack the village.

Luke affirmed that interventions would only cause major problems, since a Jedi’s way is not to interrupt him. Still, Rey is still asking for help to get the surprise. This scene is important because it shows more of Rey’s willpower and indomitable spirit, and how her methods differ slightly from Luke’s own.

5 The Force Awakens: Jakku Message

Via Collider.com

After General Leia Organa and the rest of Major Taslin Brance’s resistance received the news that Tuanul had been decimated on Jakku, Leia found the best attack plan and helped defuse everyone. Brance informs Leia that both Poe Dameron and BB-8 are missing. By ordering the First Order to find Luke Skywalker, she declares to focus on Poe and BB-8 instead of turning to the New Republic. While the scene is very dense in terms of information, it helps make the main trip in The Force Awakens clearer and shows more of Leia under control without folding under pressure.

4 The Last Jedi: Rose bites the hand that mocks her

Via ComicBookMovie.com

This deleted scene may not be much by itself, but it’s amazing how such a short scene can reveal tons of information about Rose and General Hux. After DJ’s plan falls apart, General Hux chastises Rose and Finn, stressing that they are on the wrong side of this war. While Hux is talking to Rose, she is actually biting his hand! The rebellious act is so surprising that it strongly influences Hux’s rhythm.

This is a great, powerful moment for Rose that would mean a lot to her character, but it also speaks volumes for how Rose sees the First Order. Someone like Hux is actually intimidated by Rose, which is huge. It shows that the power struggle is shifting between resistance and first order.

3 The Force Awakens: Chase with the Snow Speeder

Via YouTube.com (Brian Greenleaf)

The Force Awakens juggles a lot and tries to make a ton in a short amount of time. As a result, some satisfying action sequences have failed to cut. This deleted scene is particularly exciting as both Rey and Finn are put on a snow speedometer while the enemy is hot on their tail. Finn is able to take out the enemy with his impeccable target, and the imposing snow speeder crashes.

This moment may fade away from some other action sequences, but it highlights Finn’s savvy nature in a film that undermines his skills. It’s also just a great development between Rey and Finn. Oddly enough, an updated version of this idea appears in The Rise of Skywalker, but it would have been better if it had only been preserved in the first film.

2 The force awakens: X-Wings are preparing for the speed of light

Via Collider.com

In the final version of The Force Awakens, some X-Wings save in the final act of the film, which revolves around Starkiller Base. The help of the cavalry is appreciated, but it is short and out of nowhere. This deleted scene spends some time with the X-Wing pilots before heading to Starkiller Base and reaching the speed of light. Technically, the scene may seem irrelevant, but it picks up on the old Star Wars wonder when characters experience something new for the first time. A stronger development that led to the final battle would have been beneficial and would have made it feel more natural and less abrupt.

1 The Force Awakens: Leia and the Resistance

Via Collider.com

The Star Wars sequel trilogy had a lot to do when Carrie Fisher’s unexpected death occurred while filming. While filming The Force Awakens, the added meaning of scenes with Leia Organa was not yet recognized. This deleted scene is important because it gives Leia more to do and enables her to develop the character between the now and the original trilogy. Leia is shown talking to other senators and expressing her thoughts without being afraid to hug who she is. It’s a short sequence, but it would have helped to deploy more classic Leia instances before it was too late to do more with your character at some point.

These are the largest and most exciting deleted scenes from the Star Wars sequel trilogy that would have had a huge impact on the franchise, but they’re not the only ones. Sound out about your favorites in the comments below!

Sources: CBR.com, Collider.com, MentalFloss.com

Next

20 little-known facts about Anna Kendrick’s Hollywood career

