15 easy things to bake if you’re a beginner

Okay, I’ll admit it. Baking can be a little intimidating for first meetings out there. If you haven’t grown to bake cookies from scratch, I have some ridiculously easy baking recipes for all the beginners out there.

Baking is an exact science. If you add too much flour or too little baking powder, you can toss the whole recipe. Not to mention other factors to consider, such as height, variations in hot places for the oven, and whether you can remember to grease the mold properly before pouring the batter. For many people it is a headache that they prefer to avoid. For some, even the boxed cakes are too much to handle. But, I can assure you, even if you feel like a Greek tragedy every time you turn on the stove, there are recipes there to get you started easily.

I personally like to bake, mainly because everything is so delicious and warm. So I hate to hear beginners giving up on their baking dreams after being wrapped up in a particularly difficult recipe. The key to becoming a great baker is practicing and getting started with the right baking recipes. These easy baking recipes can be thrown together by anyone, making you more comfortable with your baking ability. You will be a baking champion in no time, I swear.

1. Summer cake with fruit and cream

This simple butter cake with one bowl of kitchens comes together quickly and easily. You just just throw everything in there, bake it and serve it with whipped cream and fruit. So easy, right?

2. Salted caramel chocolate chip cookie snacks

These may sound particularly fancy, but cookie-bar recipes like Brown Eye Baker’s are just plain simple to throw together. They usually only require one bowl.

3. Peach cake

You are just four steps away from the exact Persian cake from Natasha’s kitchen. This is the ideal summer dessert recipe for picnics or random dropouts.

4. Cinnamon monkey bread

Monkey bread is a personal recipe for my easy baking and favorite. This version of Something Swanky requires little to no effort, and this stupid mess you end up licking your fingers with is amazing.

5. Drop a jumble biscuit

Shoemaker is the easy baking route that anyone can control. Tori Ivy prepares a biscuit version of a drop that comes together in several steps, and everyone will think you’ve spent hours on it.

6. Cinnamon roll cake

Cover a sweet and dripping cake, and you have the heart. It’s hard to believe that such an amazing Cookies & Cups cake can be as easy as it is.

7. Berry Mixed Individual

Don’t let the fancy name scare you. This kitchen baking recipe takes very little attention, and it looks super classic. Your friends don’t know what to do with themselves.

8. Blueberry crumb rods

It’s time to get into baking with fruit, and Brown Eyed Baker is sticking to this recipe with a crumb bar. You don’t even have to cook the berries; Just toss them with a little sugar and cornstarch, and they will open on their own in the oven.

9. Chocolate chip cookies without flour

Think you can’t control something as simple as an amazing chocolate chip cookie? Think again. The table for two has an opaque recipe for treating you, so have your milk ready when these bad boys come out of the oven.

10. Perfect peanut butter cookies with four ingredients

It’s hard to feast on a cookie recipe with only four ingredients. These soft and chewy peanut butter cookies from Averie Cooks are so simple; You will never need another cookie recipe for the rest of your life.

11. Funfetti cookie mix cookies

If you are obsessively scattered like me, Pappy’s cookie mix mama cookies in time are going to be your new interest. This recipe is so easy; He even uses a cake mix as the base, so you don’t have to measure loads of ingredients.

12. Pumpkin cookies with two ingredients

Two ingredients are all that stands between you and those pampered pumpkin cookies from the cookies and goblets. If you really want to increase your game, drop some milk chips or white chocolate. Hey now, the expert baker mode is at hand with this move.

13. Cookie frying pan cookies

As Averrey Cox says, this recipe is “bad immune.” With such a line and all the chocolate packed there, I don’t know why you no longer run to the kitchen.

14. Lightly light chocolate cookies

Wrinkle cookies are perfect for a beginner baker because you do not need the skill to achieve this huge wrinkle effect. This recipe from my addiction to baking will look delicious even if you think you’ve been busy along the way.

15. Samuas cookie pie

I know it looks scary, but Averie Cooks makes this pie recipe so simple that you know it. Do not worry; You don’t even have to make the caramel sauce yourself.

16. Chocolate chip cookies soft cheese fries

Soft is the key word here with Averie Cooks cream cheese crispy chocolate chip cookies. As with all Averie recipes, these cookies are easy to make and delicious.

17. Carrot cake with cream cheese protein

Baked by Rachel’s carrot cake recipe with cream cheese frosting makes it easy to enjoy the classics and share with your whole family. (Seriously, the recipe feeds anywhere from 8 to 16 people).

18. Cheesecake

If cheesecake is one of those things on your “unprepared” list, you can cross it now. Cookies and trophies have a great, easy-to-use recipe for cheesecake that will fulfill your passion and make you feel like an expert.

19. Lazy blond day bites

This bakerella recipe gives you a quick and low effort to create a delicious dessert. Plus, you only need a handful of ingredients to whip them.

20. Snowball cookies

It doesn’t have to be winter to bake the snowball cookies by My Baking Addiction. These cookies are as easy to make as they look, with only a few ingredients. Plus, they taste much better than snow.

Now enter this kitchen with all the confidence of a professional confectioner.