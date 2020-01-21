15 European cars, trucks and SUVs that will soon leave the showroom

Some of the best cars in the world come from Europe. Car manufacturers such as BMW, Audi and Jaguar have been making spectacular vehicles for decades. These cars were so impressive that markets like North America, Africa and Australia couldn’t help but get their hands on them.

As with numerous cars around the world, there are those who stay close for a long time and those who drive away. Just because they left the market doesn’t mean that they were bad vehicles. There are many reasons why an automaker decides to stop producing a car. Sometimes they are really good vehicles that never come back on the line. It is unfortunate, but it happens. We have compiled a list of European cars that will soon leave the showrooms.

15 Volkswagen Beetles

via Autocar

Since its debut in the late 1930s, more than 20 million beetles have been produced. Volkswagen revived the Beetle for the 1998 model and managed to draw attention to one of the best-selling cars in history. After the thrill subsided, the drivers quickly got over the Beetle.

14 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo

via Cars Guide

BMW has done an excellent job delivering world-class sedans. That’s why the 3 Series was so popular. When the German automaker tried to stray from its sedans and build a sporty SUV, consumers turned away from it and forced BMW to stop production.

13 Volkswagen E-Golf

via Autocar

Volkswagen built the E-Golf by all means, and many consumers were satisfied with it. One of the reasons why it didn’t survive is the affordability of its rivals like the Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan Leaf Plus. According to Motor Trend, VW will replace the engine with an ID 3 hatchback.

12 Fiat 500L

about the car connection

The market was not shocked when Fiat announced the end of production of the Fiat 500L. Given that the Fiat 500 L is listed on the list of least reliable vehicles in consumer reports, it was only a matter of time before drivers turned away from the car. The car’s unreliability led to its demise.

11 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupé

via Cars Guide

Alfa tried to woo the market with a sports car. With the 4C Coupé, they definitely caught the market’s attention, but they struggled to keep their attention. The automaker’s reputation for manufacturing unreliable vehicles eventually led consumers to look elsewhere.

10 Volkswagen Golf R

via youtube

The R was similar to the GTI, but couldn’t get the driver’s attention like the GTI did. It contained the 2-liter turbo EA888 petrol FSI inline four-engine of the latest GTI. The car took approximately 5 seconds to reach 0 to 60 mph and had a top speed of 155 mph.

9 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

via Motor Authority

They tried the same thing that BMW did with the 3 Series with the 6 Series. The problem is that none of the methods worked. BMW already had a 6-series SUV and a 6-series sedan, so they tried to combine both and shape the Gran Turismo. Not many people were impressed.

8 Audi A3 Cabriolet

via Motor Authority

Although the A3 Cabriolet is very appealing to the eye, many drivers have overlooked it in favor of the A5 Cabriolet. An eight-seat version should go into production, but that won’t happen since Audi has decided to discontinue the A3 Cabriolet for 2020.

7 Jaguar XJ

about auto trader

One of the automakers that deserve much more recognition than they get is Jaguar. The British automaker has made several fantastic models. One of them was the XJ. Given that this model has been in production for five decades, it’s easy to understand when Jaguar says it was successful.

6 Ferrari 488

about Turo

The bad news is that production for the 488 ended in 2019, but there will be a model for 2020. Many auto experts praised the 488 for its sleek look and performance. Jeremy Clarkson stated that the 488 Pista was his supercar for 2019. Who can blame him?

5 Volkswagen Golf sports cars

by car and driver

When Volkswagen wanted to convert its four-door golf tailgate into a station wagon, the automaker decided on a sports version called the SportWagen. Forbes reported that the SportWagen 2020 will be the first year in which Volkswagen no longer offers a car.

4 Jaguar F-Type manual

via vip.design.london

When Jaguar announced it would launch a sports car called the F-Type, many drivers asked the British automaker for a manual model. Jaguar succumbed to the needs of the market. The British automaker later decided to scrap manual versions due to falling demand.

3 Audi TT

via Cars.co.za

The TT was a breath of fresh air for the sports car segment, available as a sporty coupé and convertible. Although Audi is getting rid of it, according to Forbes, the German automaker plans to replace it with a fully electric model. Let’s see what they can come up with. It should be fine.

2 Smart ForTwo

via Cars.co.za

It was only a matter of time before the drivers gave up the Smart ForTwo. The car was not only slow, it also offered little cabin space and a strange design. One of the advantages of driving this small car was that you could find parking spaces in a confined space. An electric version didn’t add much to the hype.

1 BMW i8

via Business Insider

BMW enthusiasts were impressed when the automaker decided to launch a hybrid sports car model. Many people liked the i8 not only because of its sleek appearance, but also because of its performance. Due to the decline in sales of hybrid vehicles, BMW announced at the end of 2019 that production would cease in April 2020.

Next

10 brand new sports cars that are worth every penny (and 10 that keep your distance)

