Love him or hate him, Eminem – also known as Marshall Mathers III or Slim Shady – is one of the most famous rappers in the world and has always existed.

Over the years, Eminem has become one of the most successful rappers who have ever been on stage. His music and lyrics deserve the respect of many musicians. Over the course of his career, Eminem has received awards time and time again, which has led to a lot of money, large villas and – you guessed it – eye-catching cars.

Eminem has a whole collection of cars, a collection that can keep up with most car enthusiasts and make a lot of people jealous. Let’s take a look at 15 facts about Eminem’s impressive car collection.

15 He spent around $ 700,000 on a bespoke Lamborghini

via youtube

Let’s face it, these days every celebrity will have a Lamborghini Aventador in the garage. It’s a car that’s just too good to say no. The car is probably one of the most exciting cars in the world and makes you feel like a Formula 1 driver, albeit for a brief moment.

With a top speed of 350 km / h, the car can reach speeds of 100 km / h in a few seconds. It’s fast. The car is not cheap and averages $ 400,000. However, it turned out that Eminem had not only bought the car, but also modified it according to his wishes and raised the price to a whopping $ 700,000.

RELATED: 10 celebrities driving sick Lamborghini … and 10 with Ferraris

14 He has the same car as Tamara Ecclestone

over medium

When someone gets their hands on a rare Ferrari 599 GTO, they are the daughter of Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone. Tamara Ecclestone and Eminem are just two of 599 owners of the beloved vehicles.

It’s no secret that Eminem likes Ferraris, especially when you look at his collection. With a speed of 0-100 km / h in just 3.3 seconds, the car is the fastest street-legal car in the world.

13 His Ferrari 430 Scuderia proves that he is a “REAL” Ferrari fan

via youtube

The Ferrari 430 Scuderia is not your average celebrity vehicle. Eminem is just one of the few famous faces the car belongs to. In fact, former Formula 1 racing driver Michael Schumacher was instrumental in the manufacture of the automobile, which is why the end product was so wonderful.

As expected, the car is ridiculously fast at a top speed of 310 km / h. The Scuderia is not meant to show off your wealth, but for real motor enthusiasts and Ferrari fans.

12 He mentions his Porsche 911 Turbo in his music

via youtube

The Porsche 911 Turbo is a legendary car in itself. Therefore, it only seems obvious that car enthusiasts would have one in their collection.

Eminem has one and it’s his fourth Porsche. The rapper seems to be a fan of the luxury car brand. However, it is the turbo that is often considered one of the best Porsche ever built, mostly because of its top speed of 320 km / h.

Eminem loves Porsche so much that he even mentions the manufacturer brand in his music with the song “WTP”, which makes fun of his previous life: “Pull up the club in a pinto as if it were a Porsche. Garage bag doors spray-painted on one of the windows. “

RELATED: 10 Sick Mods for Your Porsche 911 (and 10 That Don’t Make Sense)

11 He did a photo shoot with the Dodge Super Bee

via pinterest

The Dodge Super Bee was a muscle car that was manufactured between 1968 and 1971. In 2007, however, the car was surprisingly revived until 2013. The 8-mile star often shows its love for classic cars and has a 1970 Dodge Super Bee to prove it.

In fact, Eminem even posed for a rare car photo shoot, with photographers snapping him as he changed the oil. Interestingly, the car is also known for its double-loop front bumper, which is often referred to as the “bumblebee wing”.

10 He has a McLaren MP4-12C sitting in his garage

via pinterest

The McLaren MP4-12C has a lot to offer, but it’s the 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that has the edge. In fact, the car is so good that it has received numerous awards in recent years, including the prestigious “Car of the Year” and “Best Super Car” awards in 2012.

Eminem is said to have his own McLaren MP4-12C, which only sits in his garage and collects dust. To be fair, it’s not really a car to drive to the grocery store.

9 He has beef with Ford

via pinterest

Eminem and Ford have a troubled past, largely due to the promise to include a Ford Fusion in one of his music videos after Eminem publicly humiliated some famous people. However, the evil blood didn’t stop Eminem from buying one of her most popular vehicles, the Ford GT.

For some reason, the Ford GT is often overlooked when it comes to treating it like a sports car, with Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Bugatti usually getting the most attention. However, the Ford GT is just as good and, like most sports cars, reaches 100 km / h in just over three seconds.

8 In his songs he refers to his Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0

via turbosquid

It is safe to say that Eminem likes Porsches as much as Ferraris. The Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 is a high-performance vehicle that was originally designed for racing. As expected, the car is exceptionally fast with a top speed of 311 km / h and 97 km / h in just 3.5 seconds. In fact, Eminem mentions in the song “Love Me” the vehicle with the inscription “911 Porsche in the same color as cranberry sauce”.

7 He doesn’t always grow up

about the maxim

What is a car collection without the Audi R8 Spyder? Yes, Eminem currently owns an Audi R8 Spyder, a car that costs more than $ 200,000 and at the same time is not a glamorous car. That’s right, even if it’s expensive, it is rather loose compared to a Lamborghini. The car can reach 99 km / h in just 3 seconds, so it’s not that easy.

6 His favorite car is the Cadillac Escalade

via youtube

Eminem is probably the most seen in his Cadilac Escalade when it comes to driving his car, with the rapper often being photographed as he gets on and off in the timeless beauty. The Escalade is a marvel of a car and has a luxurious V8 engine to prove it. To make things even better, the car has a 10-speed automatic transmission and is able to run bigger and better cars for their money.

5 He loves Ferrari

via pinterest

Eminem is a big fan of the Ferrari brand and he has the automobiles to prove it. The Ferrari 575, which was only available for four years, is one of the rarest cars in Eminem’s garage. In fact, only 2,000 units were produced, of which only 177 were built with a manual transmission. But the best thing about it? The monstrous 5.7-liter 12-cylinder engine, of course.

RELATED: The 20 Fastest McLarens, Ferraris, and Lamborghinis Ever

4 He owns an extremely rare Porsche Carrera GT

about motor1

You can say whatever you want about Eminem’s music, but there’s no denying that he has great taste in cars. The Porsche Carrera GT is one of the best sports cars in the world and a firm favorite among musicians and celebrities – well, those who can still afford it. Unfortunately, the car was only available for four years and only 1,270 units were produced.

3 He has a James Bond Aston Martin V8 Vantage

via youtube

The Aston Martin brand is one of the most well-known brands in the world, which has to do in particular with James Bond and his love for beautiful cars. The V8 Vantage is one of the most beautiful cars that have ever driven out of the Aston Martin garage, mainly due to the V8 twin turbo engine, which reaches a proud 100 km in just over three seconds. You want that from a car that normally belongs to 007.

2 He joined the Hummer H2 crew

via celebritynetworth

Back then, the lobster was a big deal for the music industry because pop stars, rappers and country fans all seemed to be taking part. After a while, however, the world realized that Hummers were indeed hideous gas guzzlers and were not only expensive to operate, but also terrible for the environment. Eminem quickly got rid of it and it is now on display in all its yellow splendor.

1 His Bentley Continental GT is purely aesthetic

via youtube

The Bentley Continental is the epitome of luxury and just a step away from the classic sports car. In fact, the Bentley Continental is probably Eminem’s only car that it owns solely for its looks.

The Bentley has undergone a number of changes over the years, with the latest model increasing performance to 528 hp (388 kW; 521 hp) at 6,000 rpm and torque of 680 Nm (502 lb⋅ft) at 1,700 rpm. minute

NEXT: 10 great used cars you can buy for $ 10,000 and 10 used cars you should avoid

Next

20 cars Toyota and Honda definitely regret manufacturing



About the author

Kristy is an enthusiastic reader with a penchant for classics and thrillers. The real crime is her television show, and cars are her secret passion. Kristy writes everything from tricks to non-fiction to fiction and poetry.

More about Kristy Law