15 facts about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy that came to light recently

Kylie Jenner shocked fans when it became known in summer 2017 that she was expecting her first child with rapper, Travis Scott. The couple had been together only a month before the cosmetics entrepreneur had given birth to Stormi Webster, who was now two years old. Kylie has never been afraid to call her daughter her greatest blessing.

While she was expecting, Jenner, who leads a very public lifestyle, remained silent about matters that affected her baby (such as her growing baby bump) and decided to stay in her condominium as much as possible. Your reasoning? She didn’t want her experience as a pregnant woman to be ruined by intruders or photographers.

So Kylie took a long break from social media and stayed behind closed doors, but how did the reality TV personality actually deal with her pregnancy and prepare for motherhood? Here are 15 facts about Kylie’s pregnancy that came to light recently.

15 She lived with her mother during her pregnancy

During her pregnancy, Kylie Jenner preferred to live with her mother Kris Jenner. She stayed with Kris in Calabasas, unlike her own home in Hidden Hills, which is about a 10-minute drive from Kris’ home.

It wasn’t so much about distance. It was the convenience of having her mother while she was experiencing her first pregnancy. It was a connecting moment for Kylie, who had moved out of Kris’ home two years earlier.

14 Travis Scott went on endless trips to watch Kylie on tour

Although Travis Scott was on a world tour with Kylie Jenner’s first child during pregnancy, the rapper made endless trips to Los Angeles just to examine his girlfriend and her unborn baby.

It was an extremely hectic time for the couple, but they could make it work pretty well. After all, Travis had already signed up for the tour before he found out about his daughter’s arrival.

13 She gained almost 35 pounds from her pregnancy

Kylie gained about 35 pounds by the end of her pregnancy and although she wasn’t having the best eating habits, Jenner was quite happy with her weight gain during pregnancy.

Getting used to a pregnant body is not always easy for expectant mothers, but being pregnant ultimately meant welcoming a healthy girl, so Kylie would do it again immediately.

12 She had a strong craving for in-n-out burgers

Most pregnant women suffer from food cravings of all kinds during their pregnancy, but according to Kylie, theirs weren’t too extreme. Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Kylie Jenner was able to satisfy her cravings by buying burgers from In-N-Out. This fast food chain became her favorite restaurant as she neared the end of her pregnancy.

11 She had a private, pink baby shower with her closest relatives

Jenner threw a pink and private baby shower before Stormi’s birth in Los Angeles, California. She was surrounded by her closest family members and a handful of friends. It was time to celebrate! She was preparing for a completely new life as a mother. Former best buddy Jordyn Woods is said to have been present.

10 She immediately started buying baby clothes for Stormi

Kylie wasted no time in spending her baby clothes money on Stormi just a few weeks after she found out she was expecting her firstborn. Given the fact that the lip service entrepreneur can spend a lot of money, it was no surprise that she bought designer clothes for her daughter. These expensive baby clothes were probably out of stock in just a few months.

9 She loved wearing baggy shirts

Kylie was obsessed with loose clothes. As the baby bump continued to grow, Kylie concentrated on wearing comfortable things instead of just dressing for style. Of course, Kylie didn’t want to feel restricted by her clothes during pregnancy.

During the few trips she took during her pregnancy, she was always photographed with loose shirts and sweaters.

8 Kim Kardashian helped Kylie a lot during her pregnancy

Of all the siblings, Kylie Jenner has the closest relationship with Kim Kardashian. Kim helped shape Kylie’s taste for fashion, style and public image, but also guided her with tips on motherhood and parenting. While Kourtney would have been involved, Kim Kylies was the point of contact for any questions she had.

7 She was pregnant so easily that more children will be out and about

Kim Kardashian was very vocal about how sick and uncomfortable she felt when she was pregnant with North West, but Kylie Jenner couldn’t tell for sure. In a series of questions that she answered on Twitter in March 2018, the homemade billionaire stated that she didn’t even have to deal with morning sickness.

6 She has not contacted many people

Kylie was not very social during pregnancy. She basically retired to pay all of her attention to the baby on the way. One of the few people she talked to regularly was Jordyn Woods, her former best friend, who helped Kylie during her pregnancy. The two moved to Kylie’s new home in Hidden Hills after Stormi’s birth.

5 She hated being photographed with her baby bump

Kylie had already stopped posting so much on social media and had canceled any public appearances she had signed up for before she found out about her pregnancy. But finding the chance to enjoy a peaceful moment in their closed community was difficult, as news of her bun in the oven finally came to light. Intruders lurked all over the area, hoping to catch a glimpse of pregnant Kylie.

4 Her assistants ran errands while hiding from the public

Kylie Jenner went to great lengths to ensure that photographers didn’t catch a glimpse of her baby bump. In fact, during most of the pregnancies with Stormi, the makeup mogul rarely left her own home – not even to do personal errands. Her assistants would have run errands for Kylie.

3 According to Kylie, Stormi was an easy child to carry

Aside from the fact that Kylie Jenner had no nausea or weird cravings, she found that it was easy for her to sleep like a baby. She is aware that friends and family members have had completely different experiences. Her light pregnancy is why she is not afraid of a second child. She is certain that it will be no different next time.

2 She wanted to keep the pregnancy secret for a reason

Kylie didn’t want anyone to know anything about her bun in the oven because he wanted to keep at least one thing in her life, it said. Except for her family and close friends, nobody knew anything about Jenner’s pregnancy until she was almost four months old.

Even when people found out, Kylie refused to give in to the idea of ​​going to press before her baby was born.

1 She loved not having to be glamorous for a change

Due to Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, the TV personality was able to take a long break to become glamorous for photo shoots every day. While it’s great to always look good, it’s also boring to sit in a makeup chair every day. In addition, heavy make-up gives the skin no chance to breathe. Kylie was glad that she could let her natural beauty shine for once.

