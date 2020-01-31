15 facts about the cars driven by the Kardashians

The Kardashian family is one of the most famous families in the world. Over the past decade and a half, they have been the subject of mainstream media discussions almost every day. During their time in the spotlight, they have accumulated hundreds of millions of dollars through fashion lines, makeup, endorsements, and their TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its various spin-offs.

It is known that they often display their wealth, be it jewelry, clothing, purses or houses. But they’re also pretty much the car collectors. Each of them has their own expensive and luxurious cars. There are a number of Rolls-Royces, Mercedes, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and even a Bugatti owned by the family. They even buy cars as gifts for their closest friends and even for their bodyguards. There is no car too expensive for the Kardashians to include in their collection.

15 They give each other luxury cars for their birthdays

about people

For Kris Jenner’s 63rd birthday, her daughter Kylie surprised her with a brand new car. This surprise was a new Ferrari 488 Spider in the brand’s typical red color, called Rosso Corsa. The 488 is one of the most popular modern super cars and costs around $ 300,000 brand new.

14 Ferraris run in the family

via engine 1

Kris is not the only one in the family with a Ferrari. Kim also owns some of them. She owns a white Ferrari 458 Italia and a 488 Spider. Both cars cost well over $ 250,000 and appear to be family owned. Who can blame them?

RELATED: 20 Rules You Must Follow To Buy A Ferrari

13 Kylie owns a LaFerrari

over page six

The fastest and most beautiful Ferrari is a LaFerrari, which simply means “The Ferrari”. Kylie owns a black and it is arguably the most exotic car in the Kardashain family. The car is worth around $ 3 million and is worth every penny. There is no car in the world that is too expensive for your taste.

Kim rented the old car that her mother Kris had when she was younger for her 64th birthday

about people

There is a general saying when it comes to gifts: “It is the thought that counts.” There is no more thoughtful gift than this. The Kardashians got their mother’s car, which she owned as a child, to rent the house where she lived for her 64th birthday.

11 Kanye stuck his Lamborghini Aventador in a goal once

via daily mail

Some houses have gates in front of them and should be kept open so that people can drive through them, but sometimes it doesn’t work. In 2013, Kanye West drove to Kim Kardashian’s house and his Lamborghini Aventador got stuck trying to get through the gate. Oops!

10 Kanye’s bodyguard drives a Lamborghini

via Hollywood pipeline

Many celebrities hire bodyguards to protect them when they’re out in public. Sometimes they’re in the car with the celebrity, but Kanye West has a Lamborghini Urus for his bodyguard to drive. He has a black one for himself and one for his bodyguard. That is just one of the advantages of working for America’s most popular family today.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: 20 Images of the Ups and Downs of Their Relationship

9 The Kardashians love Range Rover

about Just Jared

The Kardashains are always seen driving or chauffeured in the most luxurious SUVs. One of the family’s favorites is the Land Rover Range Rover. There’s no better way to get around comfortably than in one of these. It is the most popular luxury SUV and it is also quite expensive.

8 They all have their own Rolls-Royces

about the Lip Stick Alley

There is no more luxurious car than a Rolls-Royce and the Kardashian family has many of them. Kim has been seen driving Los Angeles in a Wraith, Ghost and Phantom many times. Her husband, sisters, and mother also own Rolls-Royces.

7 They drive through the Drive-Thru with their Rolls-Royces

via Irish Mirror

Although the Kardashian family is very wealthy and likes to eat well, they sometimes enjoy McDonalds’ occasional Big Mac. Sometimes you see them in Rolls-Royces at an autothrus. Kanye West has also been seen driving his Lamborghini Aventador to McDonalds.

6 The Kardashians own their fair share of G-wagons

via Showbiz cheat sheet

The Mercedes G-Class, popularly known as the “G-Wagon”, is one of the most famous cars in the Los Angeles area and is known as a very prestigious luxury vehicle. The Kardashian family seems to drive a different one in every picture or video they are in.

5 Kim and Kanye’s children have their own G-car

about Harpers Bazaar

Although the adults in the Kardashian family drive Mercedes G-Wagons regularly, they also have small G-Wagons for their young children. Kim and Kanye’s children have a neon green toy G-wagon that can be driven around and is the same color as the car their parents own.

4 Kim and Kanye each spent $ 1 million on a pair of armored SUVs

via NY Daily News

Though the Kardashians have a number of G-Wagons and Range Rovers, Kim and Kanye have one of the most unique SUVs you can buy for money. They each spent $ 1 million on a pair of armored SUVs that are bulletproof and can withstand a grenade explosion, according to the NY Daily News.

3 Kendall went drifting on her 24th birthday

about Motor Trend

On Kendall Jenner’s 24th birthday, she made a trip to the race track with all her cars. She brought her Ferrari 488, Rolls-Royce Dawn, McLaren 675LT and McLaren 600LT to the racetrack when she learned to drive with her friends. Her sisters also brought some of their cars with them.

CONNECTION: 20 rarest luxury cars in the world … and how much they cost

2 Travis Scott bought Kylie a LaFerrari for her 21st birthday

via Hollywood pipeline

Kylie Jenner recently bought a black Ferrari LaFerrai, but it wasn’t her first. For her 21st birthday, she received one from her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott as a gift. Both cars cost around $ 3 million and are extremely rare. It’s incredible to own one, let alone two.

1 Kylie has the best family car collection

via Who Magazine

Of all the cars that the Kardahsian family owns, Kylie clearly has the best collection. It has almost every super sports car that you can imagine. The most exotic car she owns is a white Bugatti Chiron, which is one of the fastest and most expensive cars on the market.

NEXT: 15 photos of Kylie Jenner who regret Travis Scott

Next

14 all-new SUVs worth every penny (and 6 to keep your distance from)

