15 facts about the marriage of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise that emerged recently

Tom Cruise’s previous marriage to Nicole Kidman has been a source of speculation and rumors for years, especially after his eccentric public antics, like jumping up and down on a couch like a child on live television.

Celebrity gossip is usually quite entertaining, but their marriage and subsequent divorce are absolutely uncontroversial.

From Cruise, who falls head over heels in love with the Australian actress and divorces his first wife, Mimi Rogers, until she leaves the controversial Church of Scientology for a few years and then finally divorces from Kidman – her story has it all … lots of drama and some supposed spies.

There is also a heartbreaking element. mainly that the couple’s children have no relationship with their mother now that they are grown up.

Read on to learn more about Kidman’s turbulent marriage to Cruise. Find out why the two separated.

15 Kidman studied hard to be part of Scientology

It may come as a surprise to Kidman’s fans, but in the “honeymoon” phase of her marriage to Tom Cruise, Mercury News writes that she was really excited to join Scientology.

She was so excited to change her spiritual beliefs that she even discarded the textbooks and started to deal with it.

14 Cruise asked his Scientology friends to make a convincing recommendation

Mercury News indicates that Cruise was thrilled when his new blushing bride became interested in Scientology and he got his Scientologist colleagues to give the belief system an A + review.

In retrospect, this step seems totally creepy and should have been the number one red flag, but live and learn.

Early in the marriage, Kidman felt that she had to be a good woman

Although Kidman grew up in a different belief, Mercury News notes that the reason she went into Scientology headlong in the early years of her marriage was because she was under a lot of pressure to be a “good woman” cruise , She tried not to make waves.

12 The group judged them because their father is a psychiatrist

In the end, despite Kidman’s initial effort to engage with Cruise’s spiritual beliefs, it didn’t work.

The Daily Beast reports that Scientologists criticized them because their father was a psychiatrist and their belief system was one hundred percent directed against two areas, psychology and psychiatry, which made things uncomfortable.

11 Your stay in Scientology lasted two years in a row

According to Mercury News, Kidman spent about two years studying the Scientology belief system.

A journalist named Tony Ortega even spoke to her former Scientology examiner. Ortega learned that she studied so hard that she was quite high in the spiritual ranking of the belief system.

10 The Scientology leader had spies in the Cruise Kidman house

The Daily Beast reports that Scientology leader David Miscavige did not like Kidman, especially after she decided to leave Scientology in 1992.

He was concerned that Kidman Cruise would be persuaded to leave the group. Miscavage put spies in the household of the actor, who told him everything that was going on.

9 Cruise Went MIA with Scientologists who shoot Eyes Wide Shut

Everyone knows that Cruise believes in Scientology very passionately, but he wasn’t always so enthusiastic about the group.

The Daily Beast notes that Cruise left the group a bit after his wife Kidman at the time. He remained separated from Scientologists for the next few years … especially when he was shooting Eyes Wide Shut.

8 The Scientology leader was Gung-Ho about breaking Cruise and Kidman Up

Needless to say, The Daily Beast adds that Miscavige was absolutely angry and practically broke a seal when Cruise went out of contact with the outside world for several years in the mid-1990s.

At that point, the Scientology leader decided that Kidman had a bad impact on the actor and knew he needed to work out a plan to split them up.

7 The leader also ordered detailed reports about the two actors

The Daily Beast writes that apart from Miscavige spying on Kidman-Cruise’s household who helped keep an eye on the couple, he went one step further.

The Scientology leader wanted the spies to give him detailed reports about the couple, and even got Cruise’s assistant Michael Doven to help him.

6 Cruise was concerned about who Kidman was talking to

According to Mercury News, Miscavige was able to support Cruise again and immediately got to work to get the couple separated.

Tom Cruise has become suspicious of his wife and there are rumors that he even listened to her phone, although the Church of Scientology vehemently rejects it.

5 Once Kidman was no longer willing to continue with Scientology, she was responsible

The Daily Beast points out that it wasn’t just Kidman’s father’s psychiatric career that Miscavige didn’t like, but the fact that she was once enthusiastic about Scientology, but that enthusiasm visibly waned before she left.

He also wanted Cruise to become one of the group’s best-known members, and felt that Kidman was thwarting these plans.

4 Kidman was branded an “oppressive person”

The Daily Beast adds that Kidman was classified by Scientologists as an “oppressive person” to further facilitate the separation of Tom and Nicole (and to help Cruise rape his wife at the time).

For the group, this label means that the person in question does not have a good influence on the life of the Scientologist and must be cut out as soon as possible.

3 Scientology used Cruise and Kidman’s children to separate their parents

The Daily Beast writes that there are rumors that Scientologists have not influenced Cruise just to see his wife at the time negatively.

The group also reportedly managed to convince the couple’s two adoptive children that their mother had a bad impact on their lives because they were no longer interested in Scientology and rejected the belief system.

2 To date, Kidman’s children on a cruise do not speak to her

To date, Connor and Isabella, the adopted children of The Daily Beast, Cruise and Kidman, have not really talked to their mother.

They still practice Scientologists, but Kidman has no resentment and pointed out in an interview that she still has unconditional love for them.

1 Kidman and Cruise once studied together in Riverside County

Mercury News reports that Kidman grew increasingly dissatisfied with Scientology after studying with her then husband at the group’s international headquarters in Riverside County.

A former church executive mentioned in an interview that he drove Kidman to a photo shoot and that her enthusiasm for the belief system had visibly decreased.

