15 facts about Toyota’s NASCAR relationship

Toyota has been in American motorsport for over 40 years, but has only been in the NASCAR Cup series since 2007. Toyota has proven to be a serious competitor since its launch and has dominated the NASCAR Cup series in recent years. There were many skeptics when Toyota decided to join NASCAR, but it looks like the automaker is here to stay.

One could even say that Toyota in the Cup series has been lucky enough to face Ford and Chevy to keep things interesting since Dodge left NASCAR in 2013. Although Toyota is a foreign manufacturer, NASCAR clearly sees it as essential for an American presence and of course for sales. However, Toyota can not only be seen in NASCAR, but can also be won; consequent. You are ready to spend the resources and see results.

What follows are 15 facts about Toyota’s relationship with NASCAR.

15 NASCAR gives Toytota the opportunity to change the rules during the season

After some early success, NASCAR met Toyota in 2008 with a mid-season engine rule change, although the modification had previously been approved. A mid-season rule change in NASCAR was unprecedented, but was nevertheless implemented. It appears that the Toyota engine modification has brought an advantage and they have been instructed to correct it.

14 Joe Gibbs Racing extends relationship with Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and Toyota celebrated their ten-year relationship in 2008 by announcing that they will continue. Since moving from Chevrolet to Toyota in 2008, JGR has been extremely successful for both. There were one cup championship (2015), 93 cup wins and two championships from the XFinity series.

13 Toyota’s unique NASCAR approach

The meticulous approach that Toyota takes in terms of vehicle design and performance has also been transferred to the other important component in racing: the driver. Toyota uses the model that many football clubs use, sponsor youth academies, to identify talented drivers early on. In 2013, Toyota founded an academy to promote and train future NASCAR drivers.

12 Toyota sponsors NASCAR races

Since 2012, Toyota has sponsored two NASCAR races on the Richmond Raceway, known to fans as “America’s First Short Distance”. The Toyota Owners 400 Cup series and the XFinity ToyotaCare 250 series will both be staged at the end of April. Toyota is an integral part of the NASCAR race track on a track rich in American motorsport history.

11 NASCAR presence sells cars

“Win on Sunday, sell on Monday” still applies to car marketing. How can you showcase your goods better than hundreds of thousands of car enthusiasts? Though a direct correlation between car sales and victories is difficult to prove these days, Toyota knows how important its NASCAR presence is for the bottom line.

10 Toyota has won three out of four NASCAR Cups

In 2016, Toyota finished Chevrolet’s 13-season series as the NASCAR Makers Cup winner. Since then, Toyota has won two more titles and is now in third place on the all-time list, ahead of Dodge. Their rise in the ranking after only 12 years has also increased brand awareness to such an extent that Toyota is almost regarded as another American car company.

9 The relationship extends to Japan

Toyota Racing Development (TRD) has offices in Japan and the United States. The Japanese subsidiary focuses on the Super GT and All Japan Formula Three series, while the American subsidiary focuses on NASCAR. However, their engineers work on the coordination of all different vehicle components to produce first-class automobiles.

8 Toyota switches to Supra for the NASCAR Xfinity series

In 2019, Toyota switched from Camry to Supra for the NASCAR XFinity series from Daytona. The change coincided with Toyota’s reintroduction of the Supra production model in May 2019 after a 17-year hiatus. The Supra won in Atlanta in February 2019, with driver Christopher Bell dominating the race.

7 Open Wheel Split drove Toyota to NASCAR

Before 2007, Toyota had a large presence in open wheel racing and won in 2003 in Indianapolis. However, the popularity of the open wheel race was already declining in the US and worsened when the two governing bodies (IRL and CART) resolutely split. Toyota quickly realized that NASCAR is the future in America and withdrew from Indy racing.

6 Toyota offers competition

In short, Toyota has pretty much dominated the NASCAR Cup series in recent years. The company invests a lot of money in the program, but money alone doesn’t guarantee victories. The recent success of Toyota will hopefully motivate Ford and Chevy to evaluate their programs and make the necessary adjustments to keep the series interesting.

5 Camry Biggest NASCAR Entry Ever?

The dominance of the Camry from 2016-2019 is approaching legendarily. NASCAR’s rich history has seen some famous cars like the 1970 Dodge Daytona and the 1987 Ford Thunderbird. The Toyota team is more than pleased that the Camry is mentioned in the same sentence as some of the great cars from the past.

4 Toyota Generation Six hits the mark

The sixth generation Toyota is one of the worst looking NASCAR vehicles ever. In fact, the latest generation of cars has lagged a bit back to the days when the cars on the track actually resemble the cars on the floor of the showroom.

Of course, safety concerns ensure that some of the vehicle aesthetics are correct on the track, but it is good to see that cars are driving again that people can actually imagine driving themselves.

3 Toyota NASCAR starts at five o’clock for the Sprint Cup 2020

For the 2020 NASCAR season, Toyota will use five cars in each cup race. Four of them are at Joe Gibbs Racing and one at Leavine Family Racing. Chevy and Ford will have 16 and 13 entries, respectively. The numbers are slightly lower for Toyota, but more resources and attention can be devoted to each of the entries.

2 Toyota dominates in Daytona

Toyota driver Denny Hamlin won Daytona in 2019, which was the manufacturer’s second win on the racetrack. Indeed, Toyota drivers finished 1st, 2nd and 3rd in Daytona, and Camry drivers led 116 of the 207 laps. It was a truly dominant performance, setting the stage for the rest of the year and culminating in a Toyota championship for the Cup series.

1 Kyle Busch and the M&M racing car

Mars has been a NASCAR sponsor for 30 years and has recently extended its contract with JGR. Kyle Busch’s # 18 Toyota Camry has 40 wins on the NASCAR Cup route, including the 2015 championship. It seems with the expansion, the M&M car will continue to decorate a Camry as the 2020 Cup series begins.

