We’ve all been there: longing for a sweet treat, in the mood to bake something delicious, only to find out you’re completely floured. If you can’t get to the store – or your grocery store is flour – you still have options that aren’t just “go buy rice.” If ideas for baking flour are what you’re looking for, you’ve come to the right place.

The benefits of baking go beyond having something delicious to enjoy at the end of it. There are studies that suggest baking as a creative outlet can lead to a happier feeling – again not just because the cake makes everyone happy. Other studies on the benefits of baking have found that therapeutic cooking can have a positive impact on your self-esteem and overall mood. And it’s not just about making cookies for yourself. One 2018 study from the Journal of Positive Psychology found that baking other people is also good for your mental health, pointing out that it can be stress relieving and even make you feel more passionate about your day.

Even if you seem to have a baking staple, you can still enjoy the fame that bakes. Here are 15 flourless baking ideas – some that substitute flour flour cake mix for any purpose, and others that cut the flour completely – when you have a flourless cover.

1. Chocolate Espresso Cake

Half baked harvest

This Half Baked Harvest recipe combines two of life’s greatest pleasures: coffee and chocolate. You won’t even miss the flour.

2. Monster cookies

Cookie and Kate

Cookie and Kate’s Monster Cookies use oats instead of flour for all purposes. You can also customize the recipe with any extras you want.

3. Triple chocolate mousse cake

Baker Brown Eyes

Skipping the flour should not come at the decadence price. This Brown Eye Baker chocolate mousse cake is a peak decadence.

4. Blueberry banana muffins

Averie Cooks

Did you know you can make muffins with your blender? This Averie Cooks recipe combines simple ingredients like bananas, honey and peanut butter into a light, delicious and flourless muffin.

6. Pumpkin chocolate muffins

Averie Cooks

What other types of muffins can your blender make? How about these Averie Cooks pumpkin chocolate muffins.

7. Butter cookies Make peanut butter cookies

Half baked harvest

The semi-baked hay has a simple recipe for peanut butter cookies that uses Medjool sweet dates. Alternatively, if you do not want to run to the store, you can put a grain of sugar into a recipe that you probably have all the ingredients for.

10. Lemon Almond Cake

The kitchen

Just manage to find almond flour? KITCHEN A recipe for lemon almond cake that will become your new favorite.

11. Checks Mix Ginger

Your cup of cake

Make your home smell like Christmas all year long with this recipe from your cake cup. Not only is it “no flour”, it is also “not baking”.

13. Chocolate wrinkle cookies

Addiction to my baking

If you can’t get flour but you still crave cookies, try using the devil food cake mix box. My baking addiction has a wrinkle cookie recipe that is just five ingredients, one of which is a cake mix.

14. Hot chocolate cookies with four ingredients

Your cup of cake

If it’s easier to get a flour cake mix, try this recipe from your cake cup, which uses the devil food cake mix as the base for chocolate cookies.

15. Home Nutella

Chocolate filled pocket

Pocketful of Chocolate really did a sacred job by making this Nutella-dopi recipe. Eat it on a glass, with your favorite cookies, or with the spoon.

If all else fails, there is always this package of Uros.