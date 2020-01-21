15 foreign crossovers and SUVs built to fall apart

There is no question that crossovers are currently one of the most popular vehicle types on the primary market. This is because they are not only very reliable, but also have a high overall performance. This is what enables them to be a bestseller every year of release. But even in this case it is important to remember that there are also very bad cars. It’s good to do some research before you spend your money on it.

This article discusses 15 foreign crossovers built to fall apart. It is important to know that these cars will come from this year of release as they will all have the same level of expectation from us. This list will surely indicate which vehicles you should avoid at the present time, as they clearly have a series of red flags that cannot be ignored. Remember this when you are looking for your next car.

Now let’s start!

15 2020 Fiat 500X

The 2020 Fiat 500X may look like a very nice car, but there are already a number of problems. According to cars.com, the main concern with this vehicle is the fact that it is immensely weak in terms of its overall structure. As a result, it may not last long.

14 2020 Kia Sorento

The 2020 Kia Sorento has received a decent level of attention from buyers so far. However, this is likely to change as it is not the best in terms of handling. For this reason, you should think before getting involved with this rather faulty vehicle.

13 Subaru climb 2020

The 2020 Subaru Ascent is definitely a vehicle that will ultimately make sales as it comes from a fairly popular series. Still, there are some concerns about this version, as there are obviously some issues with the transmission and fuel system, according to usnews.com. Therefore it may not be a good vehicle to own.

12 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is definitely a very good looking crossover, but that may be the only positive aspect. It is obvious that it was rushed during its development as there are a number of problems that could be avoided. Therefore, it will have a short life cycle.

11 2020 Toyota C-HR

The 2020 Toyota C-HR will definitely be shredded when it comes to its place in this year’s leaderboard, as it has had many engine problems. Previous C-HRs have been made better. Frankly, this is very bad news for the future of this car, as it seems that its buyers won’t be using much of it at the end of the day.

10 2020 Nissan Rogue

The 2020 Nissan Rogue is currently of great interest to buyers. However, this will inevitably change as it is known that there are already a lot of problems with the steering. This honestly makes it an unreliable vehicle that you should definitely avoid. There are simply better SUVs on the market today.

9 2020 Honda HR-V

The 2020 Honda HR-V is not doing a good job of continuing the legacy of its series, as it already has a number of problems with its transmission, according to cars.com. As a result, there is a possibility of commercial failure. The manufacturer had to build it with greater care.

8 Nissan Pathfinder 2020

The 2020 Nissan Pathfinder could have been a special car in any case, but is already known for its significant structural problems. This vehicle simply does not offer enough safety features to be a first class family car. So there is a good chance that it will fail completely.

7 2020 Mazda CX-3

The 2020 Mazda CX-3 would be a great option to own had the manufacturer actually built it to last. Although it seems too early to make this judgment, it is justified to make it because cars.com has had a lot of handling and engine issues according to cars.com. So, frankly, it should be avoided.

6 2020 Subaru Crosstrek

The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek may seem like a solid family car at first glance, it’s obvious that it’s actually the opposite. This is due to the fact that there are known to be some steering delays early in its life cycle. So it may be best not to buy this year’s version.

5 2020 Kia Niro

The 2020 Kia Niro is a vehicle to avoid, especially if you live in harsh weather conditions. According to cars.com, this vehicle already has a very weak structure and is therefore prone to breakdowns. Therefore, it is definitely not worth all the stress it brings.

4 2020 Hyundai Tucson

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson is definitely a vehicle that has already received a lot of criticism from enthusiasts. This may seem hard, but is completely understandable after driving. This car had many electrical problems as well as engine problems. It seems like it is built to fall apart.

3 2020 Nissan kicks

The 2020 Nissan Kicks may be an inexpensive option, but it’s obvious that this version wasn’t built too heavily. Perhaps there was a feeling of empathy in the development phase, since there were many problems that could have been avoided entirely if one had built it with greater care.

2 2020 Mini Cooper Countryman

The 2020 Mini Cooper Countryman is definitely an eye catcher, but that’s the only positive thing about it. As a crossover, it not only runs very badly, but is also immensely weak in terms of the way it was built. with everything that is said, it should definitely be avoided today.

1 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

The 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is the last car we’ll look at on this list. There is no question that this vehicle received a lot of attention at first, but it fades quickly. This is due to the large number of steering problems that have already occurred.

