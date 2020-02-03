15 forgotten SUV models that are rarely seen on the road

From time to time, a new trend is taking the automotive industry by storm. Although not all of these trends last long, the SUV craze has held its ground right from the start. SUVs made themselves felt in the 1990s and have not fallen off the radar to this day. The SUV is becoming increasingly popular in the U.S. domestic market and you can’t stroll down the street without seeing one. It seems that almost everyone, from large families to celebrities, owns and drives a large, eye-catching SUV.

Although the SUV became more popular in the 1990s, it was launched in the 1960s. Since then, there have been hundreds of models, many popular and some that have fallen out of memory. These forgotten SUVs weren’t necessarily bad, and in many ways paved the way for the modern SUVs we see today. Here are the 15 forgotten SUV models you rarely see on the road.

15 Daihatsu Rocky

Inspired by Suzuki’s success with the samurai SUV in the U.S., Daihatsu released the Rocky SUV in hopes of achieving the same success. Although Rocky was a great off-roader and a generally powerful off-road vehicle, due to the strong competition from the stronger Jeep Wrangler, it did not show the same effect as the samurai.

14 Acura ZDX

Acura is Honda’s luxury division and has produced many elegant and powerful cars over the years. However, the ZDX was not a great success. Although it had a great technical layout and capable drivetrain, as well as a stylish interior, the ADX just looked weird and only 7,200 were sold.

13 Saab 9-4X

Before Saab was shut down by General Motors in 2011, they released the Saab 9-4X, a compact luxury crossover SUV. With only 800 cars manufactured, the Saab 9-4X is one of the rarest Saab productions. It was built on the Cadillac SRX, but could not offer any real competition on the market.

12 International Harvester Travelall

The Travelall was introduced by International Harvester in 1953 and ran flawlessly until 1975 when it was discontinued. It was a very reliable and durable car, and some people claim that International Harvester built it using the same industrial grade materials that were used for trucks. It came with a V6 or a V8 engine.

11 Nissan Murano Cross Cabriolet

A look at the Murano Cross Cabriolet shows that it was extremely inappropriate in a market where practicality became increasingly important. It was on sale between 2011 and 2014, but was manufactured in small numbers due to low sales. The idea of ​​a convertible SUV did not come up among consumers.

10 Chrysler Aspen

Chrysler took the Dodge Durango and upgraded it a few steps to the Aspen to compete with a higher segment of the SUV market, especially Cadillac and Lincoln SUVs. Although the Aspen was a powerful and luxurious 8-seater SUV, it did not do well against such strong competition.

9 Isuzu VehiCross

VehiCross was on the market from 1997 to 2001 when it was discontinued due to low sales. The crossover SUV had three doors and a rather unusual look. Even though he had sufficient off-road capability with a 3.5-liter V6 engine, his strange appearance discouraged most potential buyers.

8 Land Rover Freelander SE3

The Freelander was more successful in the European market than the US, which is why it was discontinued in 2005. In the United States, he competed with the Jeep Wrangler and, despite its modern exterior, remained below average due to a higher price, being under challenged, and its limited interior.

7 Jeep Commando

The Commando was manufactured between 1966 and 1973 and is one of the forgotten jeep models, although there is no obvious deal breaker. The Commando was practical in terms of driving and loading space as well as off-road. It also came with engine options that included V6 and V8 engines.

6 Isuzu axiom

Isuzu joined the crossover SUV trend in the early 2000s and launched the Isuzu Axiom crossover SUV in 2002. The Axiom alone was a good SUV with many new and practical functions. However, the Axiom was unable to assert itself on the market and was discontinued in 2004 after only two years of production.

5 Plymouth Trail pattern

The Dodge Ramcharger was already a successful car in the late 1970s, which prompted Plymouth to transform it into the Plymouth Trail pattern, a two-door, four-wheel drive SUV. The Trail pattern was a great SUV with an affordable price tag, but sales didn’t increase as expected, which led to its discontinuation from the market.

4 Kia ​​Borrego

The Kia Borrego came on the market in 2009, but had a bad start from day one. The full-size luxury SUV was equipped with V6 and V8 engines and was cheaper than the competition. Unfortunately, it did not perform well and was not economical, which led to hard reviews and interruptions after one year.

3 Pontiac Torrent

To save the Pontiac nameplate, the Pontiac Torrent came on the market in 2009. The torrent was very similar to the Chevrolet Equinox and had a satisfactory performance. However, what made the torrent unattractive was its boring interior and lack of any unique style features. It was discontinued in 2010.

2 Suzuki XL7

The Suzuki XL7 was manufactured between 1998 and 2009. Motor Junkie reports: “When Suzuki unveiled it in 2007, the XL7 was a larger, more spacious model. Unfortunately, it couldn’t attract enough buyers. Due to its strange design and lack of interesting features, the XL7 was not popular.” The Chevrolet followed Captiva and the Chevrolet Equinox.

1 GMC Envoy XUV

The GMC Envoy XUV was launched in 2004, but was discontinued a year later. The idea was to build an SUV that was also a pickup. However, the market acceptance was very slow and GM did not realize the planned 30,000 sales per year, but only realized 12,000 in the one year in which they sold it.

