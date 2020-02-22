[15-freeway-crash:-3-lifeless,-18-hospitalized-right-after-bus-overturns-in-north-san-diego-county]

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KABC) — A bus veered off the aspect of the 15 Freeway in North San Diego County on Saturday morning and overturned onto its roof, killing a few people and leaving 18 others hospitalized, officials said.

In a tweet just following 10: 30 a.m., the North County Fireplace Safety District claimed the crash occurred just south of Freeway 76, prompting a rescue operation by firefighters who extricated several trapped and wounded occupants.

The company intially reported that 19 sufferers ended up transported from the scene in different problems.

#FreewayIC (Final): We experienced 21 total clients. 18 have been transported. We are brokenhearted to report we have three deceased on scene. We would like to thank our automatic companions for your guidance on this get in touch with. @CALFIRESANDIEGO, @OFA3736, @Vistafire, Pala Fire, and MCP FD. — North County Fireplace (@NorthCountyFire) February 22, 2020

“We are brokenhearted to report we have 3 deceased on scene,” the Fire Office stated in a subsequent assertion, updating the number of hospitalized to 18. Supplemental specifics about the victims were not immediately accessible.

News movie from the scene showed the bus upside down on a grassy embankment near the southbound aspect of the 15 Freeway, whose targeted visitors was backed up for miles in the fast aftermath of the crash.

The cause of the incident was unidentified.