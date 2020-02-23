15-freeway-crash:-three-useless,-18-injured-after-bus-overturns-in-north-san-diego-county

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KABC) — A bus veered off the facet of the 15 Freeway in North San Diego County on Saturday morning and overturned on to its roof, killing three people today and leaving 18 many others hospitalized, officials explained.

The bus was touring from El Monte to San Ysidro when the driver swerved on a rain-slicked highway and lost command. The bus went in excess of an embankment, ejecting some of the passengers ahead of it landed on its roof.

Officials say there were being no seat belts on the bus.

Information video from the scene confirmed the bus upside down on a grassy embankment in close proximity to the southbound aspect of the 15 Freeway. Visitors was backed up for miles in the rapid aftermath of the crash.

#FreewayIC (Remaining): We experienced 21 full people. 18 have been transported. We are brokenhearted to report we have 3 deceased on scene. We would like to thank our automated companions for your help on this contact. @CALFIRESANDIEGO, @OFA3736, @Vistafire, Pala Fire, and MCP FD. — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) February 22, 2020

“We are brokenhearted to report we have three deceased on scene,” the Fireplace Department stated in a assertion.

Supplemental information about the victims were being not promptly out there.

The bus business, Executive Strains, has an office in El Monte, but the employees did not make any reviews.